Android 12 Eater Egg on the Google Pixel 6Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Owners of Pixel 6 devices are seeing a small system update today in the 10MB range.
  • This update is the second system patch in the month of February for Pixel 6 phones.
  • Google issued a mid-November patch targetting the fingerprint scanner.

Since the first model launched, Google's Pixel phones have been some of the best Android phones, thanks in part to the fact that these phones stay up to date with regular software patches. However, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's update cadence has often been a bit different than the rest, and that continues with a second February update rolling out today.

Google Pixel 6 Android 12 Feb Update CropSource: Android Central

First popping up on 9to5Google, we are starting to see more instances of Pixel 6 owners get the update, along with members of the Android Central team. It's unclear what this patch is fixing or introducing, as it is a small OTA to Android 12 at around 10MB. We have reached out to Google to clarify the reason for the update and will report back should we hear anything.

This new update comes on the heels of the one that arrived at the start of the month. That update brought several bug fixes to the Pixel 6, including some connectivity issues. Unfortunately, as Google fixed some problems on its phones, more arose.

Shortly after users because using their Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones, reports began popping up of Wi-Fi connectivity issues. Those problems seemed to echo some of the same ones these phones ran into after the December update. In November 2021, Google did release a mid-month patch aimed at improving the fingerprint scanner. So, perhaps this second February patch is aiming to resolve the new connectivity issues. Again, we will update this post if Google responds to our inquiry.

Wonderfully Pixel

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6

Hard to not love

The Google Pixel 6 introduces the manufacturer's in-house Tensor Processor to bring a host of new AI features to a stunning device. This includes the Magic Eraser feature and faster Google Assitant to help you get more done.

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Motorola Razr 3: Top 6 features we want to see
Make the Razr great again

Motorola Razr 3: Top 6 features we want to see

We never got a Razr successor in 2021, but we're expecting Motorola to release the Razr 3 at some point this year. These are just some of the points we hope Motorola gets right with its next foldable.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review: Avoiding the Ultra Note trap
Mostly Pluses, few minuses

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review: Avoiding the Ultra Note trap

Hardly anyone cared about past Galaxy S Plus models unless they couldn't afford the Ultra. But with the S22 Ultra converted into the Note 22 in all but name, the S22+ is the "traditional" flagship many buyers will want. And besides a few small missteps, it lives up to the increased scrutiny.