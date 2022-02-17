Since the first model launched, Google's Pixel phones have been some of the best Android phones , thanks in part to the fact that these phones stay up to date with regular software patches. However, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's update cadence has often been a bit different than the rest, and that continues with a second February update rolling out today.

First popping up on 9to5Google, we are starting to see more instances of Pixel 6 owners get the update, along with members of the Android Central team. It's unclear what this patch is fixing or introducing, as it is a small OTA to Android 12 at around 10MB. We have reached out to Google to clarify the reason for the update and will report back should we hear anything.

This new update comes on the heels of the one that arrived at the start of the month. That update brought several bug fixes to the Pixel 6, including some connectivity issues. Unfortunately, as Google fixed some problems on its phones, more arose.

Shortly after users because using their Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones, reports began popping up of Wi-Fi connectivity issues. Those problems seemed to echo some of the same ones these phones ran into after the December update. In November 2021, Google did release a mid-month patch aimed at improving the fingerprint scanner. So, perhaps this second February patch is aiming to resolve the new connectivity issues. Again, we will update this post if Google responds to our inquiry.