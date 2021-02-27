While it may have taken longer to be released than we initially hoped, last year's Pixel 4a proved to be one of 2020's best Android phones. Between its OLED display, reliable performance, amazing camera, and $349 asking price, it's a phone that still remains a killer value here in 2021. As good as the Pixel 4a continues to be, though, it's time to start looking ahead to what's next — specifically, the Google Pixel 5a. Whether you're interested in the latest spec rumors, want to see design leaks, or anything else, here's everything you need to know about Google's upcoming Pixel!

Tiny but mighty Google Pixel 4a The best camera under $400 Simply put, the Pixel 4a is one of the best values the smartphone market has to offer today. The camera is better than ever, performance is plenty fast, the battery is reliable, and there's even a headphone jack. Assuming you're a fan of smaller phones and don't mind the boring design, the Pixel 4a is one of the best deals out there. $349 at Amazon

$350 at Best Buy

$349 at B&H

Google Pixel 5a: Price

Availability

Design

Specs

FAQ

Google Pixel 5a Price

One of the biggest selling points of the Pixel 4a was its price, and with the Pixel 5a, we expect Google to remain committed to making it as affordable as possible. The Pixel 3a debuted in 2019 with a $399 MSRP, and a year later, the 4a hit the scene with an even cheaper $349 price. With the Pixel 5a, Google has a couple of options. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more On the one hand, Google could try lowering the price even more — possibly all the way down to $299. Another $50 price reduction would mean very few year-over-year upgrades over the Pixel 4a, but if Google is able to retain that core Pixel experience while making the 5a even more accessible, that could be huge for the company. Another option is to remain at the $349 price point for another year while offering subtle improvements where possible. As you can see in the leaked renders throughout this article, it already looks like Google will offer two rear cameras on the Pixel 5a where the 4a only had one. Sticking at $349 seems more likely, but at this point, it's just a matter of waiting and seeing until we hear something else. Google Pixel 5a Availability

In addition to price, another big question surrounding the Pixel 5a is when we'll be able to buy it. The Pixel 3a was unveiled on May 7, 2019, at Google I/O, and following months of delays, the Pixel 4a was officially announced on August 3, 2020. We first thought that the Pixel 5a would get back to the May release window, but given how there's still such little information about the device, it seems likely that'll get pushed back to June or July. Similar to the uncertainty around price, the Pixel 5a's release is anyone's best guess at this point. Google Pixel 5a Design

Here's where things start to get interesting. We saw our first Pixel 5a renders on February 22, 2021 — and as you can see — it sure does look a lot like the Pixel 4a 5G. In fact, it looks pretty much identical. Just like the 4a 5G, this Pixel 5a render features a 6.2-inch display with a hole-punch cutout, two rear cameras, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. We're also treated to the exact same camera design, what appears to be a plastic construction, and another boring black paint job. Reusing the hardware of the Pixel 4a 5G would make it a lot less costly for Google to produce the Pixel 5a, and if that's what's happening here, a lower price may not be out of the question. It certainly would have been nice to have some visual difference between the 5a and its predecessor, but it doesn't look like that's happening this year. Google Pixel 5a Specs