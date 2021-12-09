Ultra-thin polycarbonate (PC) cases like the Latagui won't offer you much in the way of impact protection the way hybrid and TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) will, but if you just need a case that'll give a little more grip and avoid scratches, this slim case comes in a great blue, green, light pink, and black.

Clear cases and heavy-duty cases seldom mix, but Ghostek's Covert case series gives you protection while still showing off that ever-so-important Google G on the back. While it's also available in Pink and Smoke Black, the pure, clear one looks much better.

Available in four colors, this leather folio case can carry your Pixel 5a, your ID cards, and cash with ease. The Folio can double as a kickstand for watching YouTube in the breakroom, and an RFID layer is built in to help keep your credit cards from getting skimmed.

This killer combo gives you a nice absorbent TPU case with deep grip grooves and a screen protector to protect that 6.34-inch screen from scratches, scuffs, and chips. So if you need to protect your Pixel 5a on a budget, this is your winner.

Google called the Pixel 5a Mostly Black, but I wish they'd picked the same hue as the Urban Gray Caseology Vault. It's an excellent hue, there's a good texture across the back for subtle grip without getting thick, and the sides feel very pleasant in hand.

Ghostek's heavy-duty cases can take quite the beating, but my favorite Ghostek case goes a step further by protecting your Pixel 5a and your wallet. The Exec features a detachable wallet so that you can easily carry it all when out and about, then ditch the extra bulk when relaxing at home.

While there isn't much color or design to show off on the Pixel 5a, if you're still the type to prefer clear cases — maybe you put decals on them or stick your ID in there to always be handy — the Spigen Ultra Hybrid does clear cases right. The bumper has extra cushioning and two color options: clear or black.

On top of being made with fair trade and certified eco-friendly materials, the Pela case is one of the smoother cases available for the Pixel 5a. No, I mean it! It's soft but still grippy, and no, it won't fall apart in your hands. Once you're done with the case, throw it on the compost pile, and it'll naturally break down.

If you were hoping for a Pixel 5a fabric case like previous Pixels, KWMobile is here to pick up the slack. Available in seven shades, this fabric-covered hardshell case won't' give you much impact protection, but it will give you excellent grip and wonderful colors, like deep green and this red "Coral."

Google's best known for its iconic fabric cases, but I've rocked this case for the last week, and I'm in love. There's good grip, it's got precise margins around the ports and screen, and the neon accents let the Google G pop. I paired my Likely Lime with a Neon Yellow PopSocket for added flair.

If you want grip without a case that glows like a rave, Spigen's Liquid Air Armor is grippy, understated, and skips the carbon fiber accents, so many TPU cases tack on. Instead, the sides have a different texture that aids the narrower grip area, and there are slim air cushions throughout the case.

Since the Pixel 5a lacks color options, Caseology has given us the best of the Pixel 5's colors along with its tried and true favorites. The Parallax features a fun cubist pattern that adds grip and style across the back. The bumper has a new ultra-textured section, but some might find it abrasive.

The Google Pixel 5a packs a big battery into a very familiar design, and while it might look a little boring on its own, that's what cases are for: protecting your phone and making it look even better! The limited release of the Google Pixel 5a had me concerned we wouldn't see many big-name, high-quality cases, but those fears were unfounded. We've got the best Pixel 5a cases right here to help you protect your new phone, whatever your tastes prefer.

The Google Pixel 5a is the last Pixel phone with this particular styling, which is good because it became a bit stale after almost three years. However, since the phone lacks pizzazz, it's up to us to add that with a great case, and both Google and Caseology have brought the color and the style in spades. Google's case is a pastel and neon gem, easily upgraded with a matching PopSocket.

Caseology's Parallax brings us Pixel 5-like Sage Green and Midnight Blue alongside its iconic pattern and grip, but if that's not colorful enough for you, the KWMobile Fabric case offers up some striking shades as well. You can also go understated with textures instead with the Spigen Liquid Air and its triangular texturing.

While you're protecting the sides and back of the Pixel 5a, make sure you're also covering the front with a sturdy screen protector. After all, nothing will turn your new phone into a paperweight faster than a shattered screen.