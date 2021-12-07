Best Google Pixel 5a screen protectors Android Central 2021
Now that you have a new Pixel 5a, it's time to make sure that it's protected. Chances are you've already grabbed one of the best Pixel 5a cases, but to complete the ensemble, you'll want to get the best Pixel 5a screen protectors. Thankfully, there are many different options to choose from, and we've rounded up our favorites.
- The best: Ferilinso Screen Protectors (5-pack)
- Plastic shield: Supershieldz PET Clear Shield (6-pack)
- Bubble-free: CaptainShld Anti-Scratch Screen Protectors (4-pack)
- Just the screen: LK Screen Protectors (3-pack)
- Ultra-clear: Supershieldz Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protectors (3-pack)
- Keep it thin: OMOTON High Definition Screen Protectors (5-pack)
- Your eyes only: Supershieldz Anti Spy Screen Protector (2-pack)
- Case friendly: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector (2-pack)
- Everything you need: Sucnakp Rough Grip Case with Screen Protector
The best: Ferilinso Screen Protectors (5-pack)Staff Pick
There's more to protecting the Pixel 5a than just the big slab of glass on the front. This kit from Ferilinso includes three screen protectors for the main display and two more for the rear camera module, made to avoid any distortion.
Plastic shield: Supershieldz PET Clear Shield (6-pack)
Tempered glass screen protectors aren't for everyone, and thankfully Supershieldz makes some great PET film screen protectors. Not only do you get six of these in a single pack, but they are straightforward to install, and they add very little bulk, so you'll likely forget it's even there.
Bubble-free: CaptainShld Anti-Scratch Screen Protectors (4-pack)
This four-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from CaptainShld will keep your main screen and rear camera module safe from any scratches. They are case-friendly, feature an oleophobic coating to protect against oily fingerprints, and are ultra-thin, so you aren't adding unnecessary bulk.
Just the screen: LK Screen Protectors (3-pack)
Some people aren't exactly keen on having a slab of glass over the camera module. This three-pack of screen protectors from LK is for those who just want a screen protector (and some backups) for the main display. There's also an installation frame, so you don't have to fiddle around with trying to line things up perfectly.
Keep it thin: OMOTON High Definition Screen Protectors (5-pack)
The problem with some screen protectors is that they simply add too much thickness to the screen. But that's not a problem with this five-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from OMOTON, as these measure in at just 0.3mm thin.
Your eyes only: Supershieldz Anti Spy Screen Protector (2-pack)
Who likes it when someone is looking over your shoulder while you're using your phone? With the Supershieldz Anti Spy Screen Protectors, you won't have to worry about prying eyes. Since this is made with tempered glass, you'll get the maximum protection. Plus, you'll have a spare screen protector if something happens to the first one.
Case friendly: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector (2-pack)
The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is a bit different compared to other screen protectors. First, there's a bit of a process to installing one of these, as the film features "self-healing properties." Doing so will ensure that your screen protector won't get dinged up just from tiny scratches. And if something does happen to the protector, then ArmorSuit will replace it, no questions asked.
Everything you need: Sucnakp Rough Grip Case with Screen Protector
Getting a screen protector is just one step in the process of keeping your Pixel 5a protected. And, likely, you've already picked out a case. But for those who haven't, the Sucnakp Rough Grip Case offers durability and includes a tempered glass screen protector. With this, you won't have to worry about your case and screen protector not being compatible.
Get the best Pixel 5a screen protectors
There are quite a few options available if you're looking for the best Pixel 5a screen protectors. But our favorite is this five-pack of protectors from Ferilinso. Not only do you get three screen protectors for the main display, but you also get two more that will keep your rear camera from picking up any accidental scratches. Plus, the LED flash cutout ensures you won't have to worry about any distortion when snapping pictures.
While tempered glass screen protectors are great and all, they aren't the ideal solution for everyone. That's where Supershieldz comes in with its six-pack of PET film screen protectors. Unfortunately, there aren't very many screen protector options for those who don't want tempered glass, but that's okay because Supershieldz does such a great job. Between the high-definition film and the increased touch sensitivity, you probably won't even notice that it's there.
