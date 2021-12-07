Best Google Pixel 5a screen protectors Android Central 2021

Now that you have a new Pixel 5a, it's time to make sure that it's protected. Chances are you've already grabbed one of the best Pixel 5a cases, but to complete the ensemble, you'll want to get the best Pixel 5a screen protectors. Thankfully, there are many different options to choose from, and we've rounded up our favorites.

Get the best Pixel 5a screen protectors

There are quite a few options available if you're looking for the best Pixel 5a screen protectors. But our favorite is this five-pack of protectors from Ferilinso. Not only do you get three screen protectors for the main display, but you also get two more that will keep your rear camera from picking up any accidental scratches. Plus, the LED flash cutout ensures you won't have to worry about any distortion when snapping pictures.

While tempered glass screen protectors are great and all, they aren't the ideal solution for everyone. That's where Supershieldz comes in with its six-pack of PET film screen protectors. Unfortunately, there aren't very many screen protector options for those who don't want tempered glass, but that's okay because Supershieldz does such a great job. Between the high-definition film and the increased touch sensitivity, you probably won't even notice that it's there.