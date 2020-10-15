What you need to know
- The Google Pixel 5 is now available to buy in seven of the nine launch countries.
- You may not be able to find it in the Google Store as the phone has gone out of stock there in most of those places.
- Fortunately, local carriers and retailers are offering the phone if you do a little digging.
It's October 15 and so Google's shiny new Pixel 5 is finally available for purchase. Announced at Google's Launch Night In event, pre-orders of the subdued flagship have already reached their owners just by checking social media.
Right now, the Pixel 5 has gone on sale in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan. On October 29, it'll expand to the United States and Canada. There's a catch though, in many of these countries, the stock is very limited.
Checking Google UK, Argos and John Lewis, the Pixel 5 is already out of stock. It's the same in Google France. Luckily, some local retailers and mobile phone carriers have some supplies (EE and BT in the UK have stock, to give an example), so you're not completely out of luck if you didn't pre-order.
Reviewing the Pixel 5, Android Central's Daniel Bader concluded:
It's not difficult to call the Pixel 5 the best Pixel ever. It fixes a number of the issues raised in the flawed-but-ambitious Pixel 4 line while introducing genuinely new, useful camera features, though many of them will trickle down to older Pixels. It may have minor downgrades over the Pixel 4, especially in the processing speed and biometrics department, but the battery improvements alone make up for it.
To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, a great phone, if you can find it. And if you can do so, we've also rounded up some of the best Pixel 5 deals you may want to take advantage of to keep your wallet happier.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Google Pixel 5: Everything you need to know before buying
It's here. The Google Pixel 5. From the specs, pricing, release date, and more, here's literally everything you need to know!
One UI 2.5 tracker: When will my Samsung Galaxy be updated?
Samsung's next update for One UI is rolling out. Find out which phones are getting it and when!
These are the absolute best Pixel 5 cases you can buy right now
Even if the Pixel 5 doesn't have a glass back, it still needs a case before you take it outside the safety of your home. These are the Google Pixel 5 cases you can trust to get you through whatever chaos life brings your way.