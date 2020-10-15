It's October 15 and so Google's shiny new Pixel 5 is finally available for purchase. Announced at Google's Launch Night In event, pre-orders of the subdued flagship have already reached their owners just by checking social media.

Right now, the Pixel 5 has gone on sale in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan. On October 29, it'll expand to the United States and Canada. There's a catch though, in many of these countries, the stock is very limited.

Checking Google UK, Argos and John Lewis, the Pixel 5 is already out of stock. It's the same in Google France. Luckily, some local retailers and mobile phone carriers have some supplies (EE and BT in the UK have stock, to give an example), so you're not completely out of luck if you didn't pre-order.

Reviewing the Pixel 5, Android Central's Daniel Bader concluded:

It's not difficult to call the Pixel 5 the best Pixel ever. It fixes a number of the issues raised in the flawed-but-ambitious Pixel 4 line while introducing genuinely new, useful camera features, though many of them will trickle down to older Pixels. It may have minor downgrades over the Pixel 4, especially in the processing speed and biometrics department, but the battery improvements alone make up for it.

To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, a great phone, if you can find it. And if you can do so, we've also rounded up some of the best Pixel 5 deals you may want to take advantage of to keep your wallet happier.