Google Pixel 5 leaked in full hours ahead of launch event

What you need to know
- The Google Pixel 5 has been leaked.
- Images reveal a fully-working device in retail demo mode.
- It comes hours before Google's September 30 event to announce the phone.
Google is hosting its Pixel 5 launch event later this evening, and just hours before the event, Jon Prosser has leaked photos of the new device in full.
Posted to Twitter this morning by Prosser were the following images:
The leaked photos look at whole lot like previous leaks of the phone that we've seen, featuring a small, hole-punch camera on the front, metal chassis, and a dual-set of rear cameras.
Previously it has been rumored the Pixel 5, will ship with a 6-inch 90Hz FHD+ OLED display, Gorilla Glass 6, Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Keeping all of it running will be a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging.
The phone leaked by Prosser appears to be a device in retail demo mode and is the clearest leak yet we've seen of the new device.
Google will unveil the phone later today in all of its glory, at its Google Pixel 5 Event, which takes place at 2 pm ET/ 11 am PT. Nothing says "Launch Night In" like an 11 am start time...
Alongside the Pixel 5, Google is expected to announce a new Pixel 4a 5G, a new Chromecast which features built-in Android TV, and a successor to Google Home dubbed Nest Audio. There are also murmurings of a new nest Learning Thermostat, but this is unconfirmed.
If rumors are correct, the Pixel 5 will be available in both black and a very cool and subtle matte green color reminiscent of Samsung's Mystic Green.
If you want to tune in to the Google Pixel event, make sure to check out our live streaming guide below:
How to watch Google's Pixel 5 event livestream: September 30 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Latest Pixel
Google Pixel 4a
An outstanding camera, and then some
The Pixel 3a was hailed as one of the best affordable phones of 2019, and for 2020, we have its successor in the form of the Pixel 4a. The camera is better than ever, performance is plenty fast, the battery is reliable, and there's even a headphone jack. Assuming you're a fan of smaller phones and don't mind the boring design, the Pixel 4a is one of the best deals out there.
