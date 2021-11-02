The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have pretty much reached end-of-life, with their final major update coming in the form of Android 12 in October. It was also the last month they were guaranteed to receive security updates, however, those still holding onto these devices still have one final update to look forward to.

9to5Google reports that Google will apparently roll out the final update for the devices early next year. This means the devices will skip the December feature drop just as they were left out of the November security patch.

It's unclear what Google has planned for the update, but it will likely include a final set of bug fixes. Although, it's possible that Google may extend support to Android 12L. That said, we've reached out to Google for clarification.

This is somewhat good news for Pixel 3 and 3XL owners that are still holding out on getting a new phone. However, with the new Pixel 6 series making waves with its unique capabilities with at least five years of security updates, it may be time to lay the phone to rest.

Meanwhile, our Alex Dobie takes a moment to remember the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, which brought features like Night Sight, Super-Res Zoom, and more Google Assistant features powered by Duplex, pitting in squarely among the best Android phones at the time.

And while the phones weren't perfect, their legacy of impressive AI features and computational photography continued with future iterations.