Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3Source: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google is reportedly preparing a final update for the Pixel 3 series.
  • Guaranteed security updates for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL ended in October.
  • The update is expected to arrive in Q1 2022, skipping out on the December Feature Drop.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have pretty much reached end-of-life, with their final major update coming in the form of Android 12 in October. It was also the last month they were guaranteed to receive security updates, however, those still holding onto these devices still have one final update to look forward to.

9to5Google reports that Google will apparently roll out the final update for the devices early next year. This means the devices will skip the December feature drop just as they were left out of the November security patch.

It's unclear what Google has planned for the update, but it will likely include a final set of bug fixes. Although, it's possible that Google may extend support to Android 12L. That said, we've reached out to Google for clarification.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

This is somewhat good news for Pixel 3 and 3XL owners that are still holding out on getting a new phone. However, with the new Pixel 6 series making waves with its unique capabilities with at least five years of security updates, it may be time to lay the phone to rest.

Meanwhile, our Alex Dobie takes a moment to remember the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, which brought features like Night Sight, Super-Res Zoom, and more Google Assistant features powered by Duplex, pitting in squarely among the best Android phones at the time.

And while the phones weren't perfect, their legacy of impressive AI features and computational photography continued with future iterations.

AI everywhere

Google Pixel 6 Back Render Official

Google Pixel 6

It's time to upgrade

The Google Pixel 6 is the latest flagship from Google, featuring a brand new design, great cameras, and intelligent custom-built Tensor processor to enable smart AI capabilities all throughout your phone.

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Apple iPhone 13 review: Delivering the upgrades that matter
focus in

Apple iPhone 13 review: Delivering the upgrades that matter

At the outset, the iPhone 13 doesn't look any different to its predecessor. But it has a ton of under-the-hood changes that allow it to take better photos and deliver much better battery life. If you're using an older iPhone and want to upgrade, this is the obvious choice.