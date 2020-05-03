Sure, the Google Home smart speaker has been around for a while at this point, but it is Google's quintessential smart speaker. It all started with the Home. Now you can get it for the same price as the Mini version! The Google Home is down to $29 at several retailers including Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. You can even find it this low at Google. Most of these retailers require at least $35 in the cart for free shipping, so you're going to pay an extra $5 to $7 unless you can order it for in-store pickup (or order more than one).

This deal price is honestly shocking considering we shared a deal just a couple days ago where it was down to $47, and we thought that was pretty good. I can't imagine this will last long and it looks like some places are already selling out. Get it while you can.

Google Assistant is the brains within the cylinder and can accomplish all sorts of tasks for you. Just ask and Google will answer. Check the weather, stream music, get traffic information, hear the news, make phone calls, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

There are a bunch of devices that work with Google Assistant and there's so much that Google Assistant can do. If you're all-in on the Google and Android ecosystem, buying into the Google smart home system is a no-brainer and the Google Home makes for a great starter device for your living room or kitchen.

The Google Home is the original Assistant, and it's still a great smart speaker. With excellent sound quality and generous amounts of bass, plus intuitive touch controls, sensitive microphones and a minimalist look, this OG is still the one to get if music is your thing and you don't want to splash on the more expensive Google Home Max. Be sure to check out our original Google Home review where we praised its physical design and tight integration with your Google account.