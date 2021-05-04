Google isn't very good at keeping secrets. The company's Android Twitter account accidentally tweeted out an image promoting the upcoming Pixel Buds A-series. The Tweet was live for at least ten minutes before it was taken down, which was enough time for plenty of responses and retweets.

The image shows the Google Pixel Buds in a white colorway with a grey-ish accent. As expected, they look very similar to last year's Google Pixel Buds (2020). The now-deleted tweet shows off the Buds connecting to a Pixel smartphone using an "updated" Fast Pair, which gained several improvements last year and is available on some of the best wireless earbuds. This suggests that there may be more improvements in tow for the technology.

The tweet didn't give away much more information beyond "quality sound" and support for devices running at least Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Previous leaks of the Pixel Buds A have shown the earbuds in a green colorway. It's been suggested that the upcoming buds will launch as a cheaper variant of the current model, thanks to the "A-Series" branding that has been reserved for its lower-cost smartphones like the Google Pixel 4a (5G). Originally, they were expected to launch alongside the upcoming Google Pixel 5a, but those plans have been changed. For now, no pricing details have emerged on the upcoming Pixel Buds A.

The Google Pixel Buds A are expected to launch at Google I/O 2021, which kicks off on May 18, so there's still some time before we get any official information. That also means that there's still plenty of time for more information to "accidentally" leak.