When you're shopping for Black Friday deals, one retailer you shouldn't forget to check is Woot. Woot will be having special daily deals every day during Thanksgiving week leading up to Black Friday, and there are already some stellar offers you can score there right now.

One such deal snags you the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with a Wireless Charging Pad on sale for just $144.99. As with most Woot sales, this is a one-day offer that you won't be able to purchase tomorrow. Considering these earbuds regularly sell for $170, and the charging pad is sold for up to $40, today's sale gives you the chance to save $65 on this combo. Shipping is free when you log in with an Amazon Prime account.

Bundle Bargain Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with Wireless Charging Pad Bundle Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds along with a wireless charging pad at nearly 20% off today at Woot. This one-day sale saves you more than $60 off the cost of these items separately. $144.99 $179.99 $35 off See at Woot

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are equipped with 12mm speakers with sound by AKG. They sit softly inside the ear and feature active noise cancellation that lets you block out disturbances around you so you can truly focus on whatever's playing. There's even a setting that will let voices and announcements through so you can hear them even with the noise cancellation on. They're available in five colors — Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Red, Mystic Blue, and Mystic White — all of which are on sale today for the same price.

These earbuds can last for up to eight hours on a single charge, and with the included charging case, you can keep them powered up for nearly 30 hours while on-the-go. In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, the earbuds scored a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our badge of recommendation thanks to features like their one-size-fits-all design and support for Qi wireless charging. That means you'll even be able to use the wireless charging pad bundled in with the earbuds to easily power up the charging case.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.