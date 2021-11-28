Some of the best headphones Sony has to offer are already seeing some excellent Cyber Monday discounts. In case you weren't sure, Sony makes some of our favorite wireless headphones and wireless earbuds. While these devices are generally pricier options, there's no denying that the quality is top-notch — and if you want the best, then it's time to buy with these awesome Sony headphone deals, which are some of the best Cyber Monday headphones deals we've found.

When it comes to earbuds, if you want the best sound quality and genuinely magical active noise canceling (ANC), the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds can't be beaten. We tested a lot of wireless earbuds throughout the year, and in our review of the WF-1000XM4, our ears were nothing short of impressed. While the earbuds themselves are not the smallest, the technology packed inside and the sound they put out are well worth the size tradeoff. These earbuds support all of the latest audio codecs on top of 360 Reality Audio to make them the best-sounding wireless earbuds on the market.