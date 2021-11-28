Some of the best headphones Sony has to offer are already seeing some excellent Cyber Monday discounts. In case you weren't sure, Sony makes some of our favorite wireless headphones and wireless earbuds. While these devices are generally pricier options, there's no denying that the quality is top-notch — and if you want the best, then it's time to buy with these awesome Sony headphone deals, which are some of the best Cyber Monday headphones deals we've found.
When it comes to earbuds, if you want the best sound quality and genuinely magical active noise canceling (ANC), the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds can't be beaten. We tested a lot of wireless earbuds throughout the year, and in our review of the WF-1000XM4, our ears were nothing short of impressed. While the earbuds themselves are not the smallest, the technology packed inside and the sound they put out are well worth the size tradeoff. These earbuds support all of the latest audio codecs on top of 360 Reality Audio to make them the best-sounding wireless earbuds on the market.
For premium headphones, Sony has you covered there too. The WH-1000XM4 were some of the most impressive-sounding wireless headphones of all that we've reviewed. They are incredibly comfortable, which is excellent because they can play for up to 30 hours per charge! The class-leading ANC is perfect when you want to escape a noisy environment and relax. The Sony WH-1000XM4 also features wear detection, so when you take them off, the headphones will automatically stop playing.
Sony WF-1000XM4 | $32 off
These are the cream of the crop in terms of wireless earbuds, and this Black Friday deal makes them the cheapest we've seen since they launched this year.
Sony WH-1000XM4 | $102 off
As far as wireless headphones go, the WH-1000XM4 tops the list in terms of ANC, battery life, and sound quality. If premium wireless headphones are on a gift list this year, here's your chance.
Sony WF-1000XM3 | $72 off
Sony's WF-1000XM3 are a couple years old at this point, but they still hold up extremely well, and at this low Cyber Monday price, you can't go wrong.
Sony WH-XB910N | $102 off
The standout feature here is the fantastic bass coupled with great ANC. These have excellent battery life to go along with other wonderful features. Getting a pair of Sony wireless headphones for $148 is such a rare opportunity, so you'll want to pick these up.
