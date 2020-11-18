Normally it's an already reasonable £349, but right now you can save £30 by getting one from Amazon UK which makes it a truly epic buy.

Black Friday isn't even here yet and the great deals continue to flow. Deal season is a perfect time to grab a new Android phone since you can guarantee even some of the latest devices will see good discounts and that's exactly what we're looking at here with the Google Pixel 4a , one of the year's best phones.

You won't get a better camera phone for this money and with the latest updates fresh from Google, the Pixel 4a is an absolute gem and now at an even better price.

In our review of the Pixel 4a we said:

"Google modernized and improved the design, stepped up the specs, kept the same great camera quality, slightly increased battery life, and dropped the price by $50 — that's a fantastic deal."

As a successor to last year's Pixel 3a, it's a winner already, but in the wider landscape the Pixel 4a has so much to offer. Camera quality this good is usually reserved for much more expensive phones, and still the only way to truly guarantee you get the latest Android has to offer is to get a phone from Google.

There's no telling how long this one will be around so grab it while it's hot!