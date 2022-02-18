Mint Mobile has been making a name for itself with clever advertising and promotions but when it comes down to it, the carrier offers a good value with an easy-to-understand discount structure. Mint Mobile offers reduced rates for those that are willing to buy up to a year of service upfront with the minimum amount being three months. Luckily for new customers, you can get the reduced 12-month rate for their first three months and until March 1, 2021, if they renew, they will get a month for free. The discount of $30, the value of one month of the unlimited plan for 12 months, will be applied to the renewal. The code buy3get1 will be added to your cart when you follow this link, or you can put it in manually.
This discount can be applied to any plan so if you don't need unlimited data, you can start with one of Mint's other plans. Mint Mobile has four plans available with 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, or unlimited data. The unlimited plan is one of the best cell phone plans around thanks to its low price when you pay for the whole year, 35GB of high-speed data, and 5GB of hotspot data. All Mint Mobile plans come with access to T-Mobile's 5G network and have unlimited talk and text.
Since Mint uses T-Mobile's network, just about any of the best Android phones will work so if you've already purchased a phone unlocked, you can bring it with you. If you're ready for a new phone, you can buy one at Mint and some high-end devices may even come with a bigger plan discount. The best deal comes with the Galaxy A02, Galaxy A12, and the OnePlus N200 which come with six months of service free when you check out with a 12-month plan. The OnePlus N200 even supports 5G.
