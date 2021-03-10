Since being introduced late last year, we've seen several great deals on the newest Sony Bluetooth headphones, the WH-1000XM4, but deals on the previous generation XM3 headphones have become less common. That's too bad because they are still very, very good headphones. You can take advantage of a rare deal from Focus Camera right now knocking the price of the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphiones down to $199.99 with the code BDTHANKS. That takes $148 off the price. You can still find these headphones going for $348 at other retailers like Crutchfield, but the next best price is $213 through a third party on Amazon. This price is as good as previous deals we've seen, but it's been at least 8 months since the last major sale.

Oldie but a Goodie Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear Bluetooth headphones with ANC Have since been replaced by the $350 XM4. Powered by Sony's HD QN1 processor for amazing noise-cancelling. Have built-in amplifier with powerful drivers for great sound. Access Google Assistant and control your music with ear cup controls.

While the XM4 headphones offer some improvements, they're also nearly $150 more at the moment. The XM3 headphones definitely won't let you down.

These headphones include USB-C charging, atomic pressure optimization that can adjust for noise-cancelling at higher altitudes, a 30-hour battery life, a quick-charging feature that will give you five hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging, and multiple microphones. The Adaptive Sound Control will allow you to adjust just how much ambient noise you want to hear, especially if you're in a case like walking down the street where you might want to hear the vehicles barreling down on you.

The new QN1 HD noise-cancelling processor is supposed to work four times faster than the previous generation. The Dual Noise Sensor technology will work with the QN1 to weaken ambient noise. The XM3 even have a feature that let you access Google Assistant with the push of a button.

