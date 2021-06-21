The second-gen Fitbit activity tracker for kids, the Fitbit Ace 2 , is on for a killer deal that will make you run to the add to cart button to snag several for all the kids in your life. It's down a whopping 57% from $69.95 to just $29.99, a price reduction of $39.96.

Get the Fitbit Ace 2 activity and sleep tracker for kids for more than half off, marking an incredibly affordable entry into the Fitbit community and activity and sleep tracking for little ones.

Sure, Fitbit just introduced the Fitbit Ace 3, which I recently reviewed with the help of my 9-year-old son. And while it has some worthwhile upgrades in comparison to the previous-generation Fitbit 2, including a three-day increase in battery life and adorable new animated clock faces, for this crazy price, the Fitbit Ace 2 remains a viable and worthwhile tracker to grab, particularly for kids aged 6-12.

Five days of battery life is nothing to sneeze at, and the tracker charges quickly. The design is almost identical to the Ace 3 and the Ace 2 has all of the most important features, including seamless connection to the Fitbit app with a dedicated Kid View, detailed sleep tracking, timers, personalized clock faces (albeit not as many options), and a swim-proof design. It comes in three band color options – Grape, Night Sky/Neon Yellow, and Watermelon/ Teal – so you can find the right one to suit your child's personality.

When it comes to the best Amazon Prime Day deals for activity trackers and smartwatches, this one takes the cake both in terms of how deep the discount is as well as the end price of less than you'd pay for a tank of gas. A Fitbit for under $30, even if it is one for kids, is typically unheard of.