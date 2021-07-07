Mint Mobile is offering six months of its 4GB plan for free to customers that switch to Mint Mobile, port their phone number, and buy a new phone.

Customers who take advantage of this offer can also choose a higher-tier plan with a $90 discount, though it must be a six-month plan. This includes the 10GB and 12GB tiers as well as Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan, which is one of the best cell phone plans you can get and features 35GB of high-speed data.

All Mint Mobile plans include hotspot data, unlimited talk and text, and 5G data with a 5G-capable phone.

Ryan Reynolds, the owner of Mint Mobile, said:

I am so happy we keep finding new ways to bring value to an industry in dire need of it. I wanted to launch Mint's device program with an insane offer so we're giving six months free with the very reluctant approval of the finance team. I appreciate their tepid support.

This deal is available starting July 7, 2021, when customers buy select smartphones, starting with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone SE (2020). Some of the best cheap Android phones will be available the following week with the Google Pixel 4, OnePlus N100, and OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

Customers can pay full price for the phone or finance it, but they must sign up for 12 months of Mint Mobile service. A $90 discount will be applied (the value of six months of service) and customers must pay the other six months. If you're ready for a new plan and phone, this can be a great way to save some money. You can bring up to four lines.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and OnePlus Nord N10 5G will support 5G on Mint Mobile for no extra charge. Keep in mind that these phones will be carrier locked to Mint Mobile for one year.