Buying new wireless service for your smartphone is usually a pain in the butt. Most carriers are an absolute chore to deal with, making the decision to switch providers often not worth the hassle. Mint Mobile has proven to be a wonderful exception to that rule, and for Black Friday 2020, it's offering a deal you can't pass up.

If you sign up for any of Mint Mobile's three-month plans, you'll get another three months absolutely free. This applies to all of Mint's different plan options, making it one of the most compelling BOGO deals we've seen so far.

You'll need to activate a new line of service within 45 days of purchasing the plan, but if you meet just that one requirement, you'll be on your way to getting free service for your phone.

BOGO : Mint Mobile | 3 months of free service Mint Mobile is one of the best deals in wireless, and thanks to a new Black Friday promotion, the company is offering even more value this shopping season. Right now, buying any three-month plan from the carrier will get you another three months for free. Whether it's three months of 3GB or unlimited data, you'll get another three months of the plan you choose at no extra cost. From $15/month at Mint Mobile

As mentioned above, this BOGO applies to all of Mint's three-month plans. Rather than charge you for your service month-to-month, Mint sells its service in bulk — including three, six, and twelve months options. For those three-month plans, they work out as follows:

3GB of data — $45 ($15/month)

8GB of data — $60 ($20/month)

12GB of data — $75 ($25/month)

Unlimited data — $90 ($30/month)

All plans come with unlimited talk, text, and free hotspot access. 5G is also included for free at no extra cost and is offered whenever the signal is stronger than the LTE reception in your area.

On top of all that, Mint Mobile does a lot to make your experience with the company as enjoyable as possible. You can bring your own phone, there aren't any pesky contracts to worry about, and it uses the T-Mobile network for fast and reliable coverage throughout most of the U.S. If you have friends/relatives in Mexico or Canada, you can make free unlimited calls to both countries, too.

Mint Mobile is only offering this BOGO deal through January 2, 2021, so make sure you act fast so you don't miss out on it.