Yesterday I posted that the Garmin Vivoactive 4 was a steal of a deal at $190. While that is a great device for many people, if running is your primary focus, then the Forerunner 45 just makes more sense (and hey, runner is in the name!). The Forerunner 45 has everything a runner needs to track workouts, get motivated, and monitor their overall health and fitness, along with a few basic smartwatch features like notifications for incoming texts and calls, as well as basic music controls for your smartphone.

Summertime is the perfect time to start new healthy habits, like hiking, walking, or running. One of the best ways to stay on track and keep active is with a fitness-focused smartwatch. We've rounded up many of the best Android smartwatch Prime Day deals for you already, but one watch deal that I wanted to highlight was this awesome discount on the Garmin Forerunner 45.

The Garmin Forerunner 45 really is the perfect smartwatch for new joggers who are just beginning their fitness journey, as well as experienced runners who want advanced tracking and metrics minus all of the typical smartwatch distractions. It's got a nice bright display that is easy to read in direct sunlight, built-in GPS, and a long battery.

Garmin is one of the best-known brands when it comes to fitness wearables, and it has several successful lines of smart fitness watches like the Vivoactive, Venu, Instinct, and Fenix series. Yet arguably, it is best-known for its popular series of running watches that fall under the Forerunner umbrella. Forerunner watches are literally made for runners with big bright displays that are easy to read outside, as well as big tactile buttons that are easy to press when your hands are all sweaty.

The Forerunner 45 is the lowest-priced Forerunner watch, and it serves as the entry to the product lineup. But don't let its affordability fool you — this watch has everything you need to rock your next run, whether that's around the block or an ultramarathon.

With its excellent built-in GPS, you can track all of your runs, hikes, and long walks in exquisite detail, and when it's not in GPS mode, the Forerunner 45 can last up to seven full days on a charge. It includes modes for running, cycling, indoor track and treadmill, elliptical, cardio, yoga, and many, many more sports. The watch also works with Garmin's interactive coaching feature, creating training customized training plans that adapt to your goals and abilities.

If you want a smartwatch, don't buy this, as you'll likely be disappointed in its "smart" features, which are limited to displaying text messages and calls. However, if you are serious about getting in shape and want a high-quality fitness watch to get you there without breaking the bank, the Forerunner 45 is a great choice.