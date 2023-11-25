Supercharge your PS5 storage for half price with this incredible Cyber Monday weekend deal

If you've played the Astro's Playroom game that's pre-installed on every PS5, you've probably heard the SSD song. Now, you too can chant "SSD! SSD!" while saving a boatload of money by getting this 53% off early Cyber Monday deal on a Samsung 990 Pro SSD for your PS5!

No matter if you choose the 1Tb, 2Tb, or 4Tb size, you'll be multiplying your PS5's storage capacity and speed thanks to this insanely fast Samsung M.2 SSD. But don't let technical jargon scare you away. Adding an SSD to a PS5 is surprisingly simple, and we've got instructions that'll help you do it.

Samsung 990 Pro 1Tb SSD: $169.99 $79.99 at Amazon Samsung 990 Pro 2Tb SSD: $199.99 $119.99 at Best Buy Samsung 990 Pro 4Tb SSD: $344.99 $249.99 at Samsung Samsung's best SSD is the best way to multiply your PS5 storage space. It's faster than the built-in SSD and is super easy to install! Plus, it's up to 53% off for Cyber Monday weekend!

It's a rarity to see these super fast Samsung SSDs for this cheap, and every single size available is on sale for Cyber Monday weekend. The trick is that different retailers have different sizes, so you'll have to choose between Amazon, Best Buy, or Samsung itself depending on which size you want.

As I said in my Samsung 990 Pro review, this is the best SSD you can buy for your PS5. It's unbelievably fast — even faster than the built-in storage — and it stays cool under pressure, even without a heatsink. Some SSDs get really hot when being used a lot, but Samsung's V NAND technology ensures that it stays cool no matter what.

That's great news for saving money because that extra heatsink costs extra money. You can always opt to select the model with an additional heatsink installed if you're worried about heat stifling the performance, but I didn't find a need for it. No matter which model you choose, though, it'll give you more room to install all the games you love to play this Holiday season!

