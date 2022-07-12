Stay charged up and save with this PowerA USB-C cable for PS5 Prime Day deal

No one likes their controller running out of power in the middle of playing a game. If you're a PS5 owner, you know that the controller doesn't have a swappable battery, so it's critical to ensure that you're staying on top of the battery life. As part of Amazon Prime Day, the PowerA USB-C cable for PS5 is on sale for $10.39 (opens in new tab), a 20% drop compared to what this cable will usually cost you.

While the PS5 DualSense has a wide range of awesome features, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, it doesn't have the longest battery life. That's especially true if you're playing some of the best PS5 games that take advantage of those features, draining the battery even faster. With a spare USB-C cable, you're good to go. Depending on your setup, you may have the space to play with your controller plugged in. If you have a more spacious area and that's not an option, then that's not a problem. Instead, you can just time things so your PS5 is left in rest mode, charging your controller whenever you aren't playing.

Charging your controllers is a requirement, so if you want to make sure you never lose a moment waiting for your controller to recharge, this Prime Day is the perfect time to grab a cable, or even two. A few extra dollars saved adds up, and any money you save is money you can put towards something else.

Solid savings for a great cord

(opens in new tab) PowerA USB-C Cable for PS5: $12.99 $10.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) USB-C cables are needed to make sure your PS5 DualSense controllers stay charged up. USB-C cables are far nicer to connect than the older Mini USB standard, being easier to connect and utilizing a faster connection speed. Since having the ability to charge your controllers is a requirement, grab a cable or two right now and save some cash.

If you grab a cable or two, consider also diving into the best PS5 controllers and grabbing a new DualSense. That way, you can charge a controller while you play with another one. This way, your setup doesn't matter. Just alternate between the two and you'll never be unable to play!

