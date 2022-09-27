God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controller: Preorders and where to buy

Fans of God of War and limited edition controllers alike, rejoice. A new controller is being added to PlayStation's lineup, but if you want to buy it, you'll need to act fast.

First revealed during a September 2022 State of Play presentation, Sony has prepared the God of War Ragnarok limited edition PS5 DualSense.

Naturally, this limited edition controller marks the arrival of God of War Ragnarok, the widely anticipated game that's meant to close out the chapter of Norse mythology in the God of War franchise. This being a limited edition controller means that you'll want to buy it as soon as possible if you see it in stock. Here's where you can currently buy it.

God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controller: Where to buy

Being a DualSense directly from Sony, this controller naturally features the same DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers found in other models. These features allow for enhanced sensations not possible in other controllers, with the triggers tightening to match a drawing bowstring, or the controller pattering to match falling rain or snow.

What really makes this controller special is the color scheme and theme, with blue and white reflecting the ice and snow of Ragnarok, while the bear and wolf on the touchpad are meant to represent Kratos and Atreus, who both have roles to play in the end of all things.

It's very slightly more expensive than you'll usually find with the best PS5 controllers, being available at preorder for $75 rather than the usual $70 that is charged for a regular PS5 DualSense controller.

Where to buy in the U.S.

(opens in new tab) God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controller This limited edition controller is themed in blue and white, with a howling wolf and bear that are representative of Atreus (or rather, Loki) and his father Kratos in the world of Norse Mythology. Buy from: GameStop (US) (opens in new tab) | PlayStation (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

Where to buy in the UK

(opens in new tab) God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controller The listing at GAME is still available for anyone in the UK that is looking to try and ahold of this controller. This was also one of the first listings for the controller to go live, making it easily the most-enduring way to buy so far. Buy from: GAME (UK) (opens in new tab)

Where to buy in Canada

(opens in new tab) God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controller Anyone in Canada who wants to buy this controller can look to their regional Best Buy, which is still going strong right now, though naturally there's no guarantee it'll last much longer. Buy from: Best Buy (Canada) (opens in new tab)

Right now, the God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controller is currently available at a small handful of retailers, but we'll be adding more as we see other listings appear across different websites.

God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controller: When will it be available?

(Image credit: PlayStation)

The God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controller is slated to launch on Nov. 9, 2022, meaning it should be available alongside the release of the game it's themed after, which also has a release date of November 9.

There are different editions of God of War Ragnarok available for preorder, though if you haven't already secured an order, getting ahold of the collector's edition or Jotnar Edition may be extremely difficult, as these two versions sold out extremely quickly. Now, they're only briefly available when someone cancels an order from a retailer.

While the DualSense controller can only be used with PS5 controllers, God of War Ragnarok is a cross-generation game and is launching across PS4 and PS5. If you want to upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 edition once you've got Sony's latest console, then you'll need to pay a $10 upgrade fee.