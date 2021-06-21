Prime Day has deals on all of the best mobile gaming accessories you could ever want, including controllers. Not every game is built with touch controls in mind, so it's paramount that you have a good controller to be able to play it with ease. That's where items like the Razer Kishi — also discounted for Prime Day — and GameSir X2 models come in.

Normally priced at $100, the GameSir X2 USB-C mobile gaming controller is just $60 today, a savings of 40%. Through its spring-loaded design, it can stretch up to 167mm, fitting most phones with a USB-C connection. It also boasts extreme low power consumption, so although it's completely powered by your phone, it won't drain its battery.