Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE appears in first real-world images

Last week, a massive leak revealed nearly everything about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE. The value flagship has now leaked once again, this time in live images.

SAMSUNG S21 FE 5G

It has plastics back

But it's light weight

no headphone jack

120hz display

Awesome camera #Samsung #SamsungGalaxyS21FE @AmreliaRuhez pic.twitter.com/wtZk7lCFEt — Abhishek Soni (@Abhisheksoni130) November 12, 2021

The source of these images claims the phone has a "light" build and an "awesome camera." The phone is also said to have a plastic back and a metal frame, just like its predecessor.

Unsurprisingly, it also appears that the S21 FE will not include a headphone jack. Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE successor may not include a microSD card slot either.

The latest Galaxy S21 FE leak also confirms that the follow-up to one of Samsung's best Android phones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and feature a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, the phone is tipped to have a triple-lens setup on the back with a 12MP primary sensor. For selfies, the S21 FE will have a 32MP camera on the front. Some of the other rumored specs of the phone include a 4500mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage

As per information shared by tipster Jon Prosser earlier this month, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21 FE at an Unpacked event on January 4, 2022.

The phone will apparently be available to purchase in the U.S. starting January 11. Samsung's Galaxy S22 series, on the other hand, could be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 8.