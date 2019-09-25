What you need to know
- A report shows that the Samsung Galaxy S11 could come with a quad-camera setup.
- The zoom camera is expected to be a 5X optical zoom module.
- It may also use the 108MP camera sensor for the main camera.
The Note 10 might have just launched recently, but it's never too early to start talking about Samsung's next flagship. According to a report from The Elec, industry sources have said that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will feature a 5X optical zoom camera.
The module is most certainly the one Samsung began mass-producing back in May and utilizes a periscope design. As the name suggests, this design places the lenses lying sideways in the phone and then uses mirrors to direct the light from the lens to the sensor.
This maximizes the allowed space to be used for optical zoom, while at the same time prevents the phone from getting any thicker. Unlike digital zoom, optical zoom offers a much higher quality by not cropping down on the image to get closer. However, optical zoom requires more distance and lens elements, which makes placing it in a slim phone problematic. Hence the creation of the periscope style cameras that are being used today.
While this would be the first time a Samsung flagship uses a periscope style zoom camera, it is certainly not the first phone to do so. Previously, we've seen Chinese brands such as OPPO and Huawei use this same style of camera in their phones.
The report also mentions that the Galaxy S11 will come with a quad-camera setup. Given what we know about the Note 10+, we can assume Samsung will use a similar setup including a main camera, ultra-wide camera, telephoto camera, and a ToF sensor.
One final piece of information in the report says that Samsung will also use its 108MP camera sensor for the main camera. This would be a significant jump over the 12MP sensors it currently uses in its Galaxy S and Note series of phones.
