The Note 10 might have just launched recently, but it's never too early to start talking about Samsung's next flagship. According to a report from The Elec, industry sources have said that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will feature a 5X optical zoom camera.

The module is most certainly the one Samsung began mass-producing back in May and utilizes a periscope design. As the name suggests, this design places the lenses lying sideways in the phone and then uses mirrors to direct the light from the lens to the sensor.

This maximizes the allowed space to be used for optical zoom, while at the same time prevents the phone from getting any thicker. Unlike digital zoom, optical zoom offers a much higher quality by not cropping down on the image to get closer. However, optical zoom requires more distance and lens elements, which makes placing it in a slim phone problematic. Hence the creation of the periscope style cameras that are being used today.