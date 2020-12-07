Everyone wants the latest and greatest phone, but what if you can get one of last year's best Android phones at an aggressively discounted price? If you act fast, you can grab the 128GB Galaxy S10+ for just $550, nearly half the price of its successor.

Part of what makes the S10+ such a good deal in 2020 is Samsung's commitment to updating its phones for a minimum of three years. That includes major platform updates along with security patches, and the S10+ is currently running on Android 10 with the One UI 2 overlay.

The S10+'s specs are nothing to balk at, even today. It's powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. What really impresses, though, is its display; the 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel may not have the 120Hz refresh rate of subsequent Samsung flagships, but it still offers incredible color reproduction and great viewing angles.

At its current discounted price, the closest competition to the Galaxy S10+ within Samsung's lineup is the S20 FE, which we've already seen discounted to around the same $550 multiple times (though at the time of writing this, it's back up to its usual $700). The S20 FE has a flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with 5G support and a newer camera system, though the S10+ still beats it out as far as build quality is concerned, with a metal and glass design that feels just as premium as the higher-end S20 series.

The only catch with this deal is that it only runs until 3 AM EST on December 8, after which the S20 FE will likely reclaim its position as Samsung's best value flagship. Grab the S10+ while it's still discounted and enjoy at least two more years of software support.