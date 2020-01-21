What you need to know
- Multiple renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds+ have leaked online.
- The renders show the earbuds in three color options – Black, Light Blue, and White.
- While they won't look very different from the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds+ are tipped to offer improved battery life.
A render of the Galaxy Buds+ was found in the code for Samsung's SmartThings app last month, revealing a design that looked nearly identical to its predecessor. Renders showing the Galaxy Buds+ in three different colors have now surfaced, courtesy of young leaker Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice.
The newly leaked renders give us a good look at the design of the upcoming Galaxy Buds+. As suggested by the previously leaked render, the Galaxy Buds+ will not be very different from the current Galaxy Buds in the design department. The charging case also looks nearly indistinguishable, with the only major difference being the addition of physical L and R buttons right below the charging indication LED.
The Galaxy Buds+ aren't expected to have active noise cancellation, although they will offer superior call quality as well as longer battery life. While the Galaxy Buds+ have a 58mAh battery, the Galaxy Buds+ are tipped to have a larger 85mAh cell. Thanks to the larger battery, Galaxy Buds+ could offer up to 12 hours of continuous playback. For improved call quality, the earbuds will feature two additional microphones.
Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Buds+ alongside its flagship Galaxy S20 and foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphones on February 11.
Galaxy Buds
Samsung's Galaxy Buds are great everyday earbuds offering impressive audio quality and a splash resistant design. The earbuds offer up to six hours of battery life, with the included charging case providing an additional seven hours of playback time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Have you tried Microsoft's new Edge browser?
Microsoft recently launched its revamped Edge web browser for a bunch of platforms, Android included. Have you tried it out yet?
OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on image leaks, revealing 120Hz refresh rate settings
In a new hands-on image, we're getting our first look at the OnePlus 8 Pro's screen refresh rate settings page — confirming the 120Hz display and more options.
Are companies releasing too many Android phones?
Having plenty of choice in the smartphone market is great, but are companies getting in the habit of releasing too many options? Here's what our AC forum members think.
12 best wireless headphones to work out with
Need some new headphones for crushing it at the gym? Here are out 12 top picks!