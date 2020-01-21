A render of the Galaxy Buds+ was found in the code for Samsung's SmartThings app last month, revealing a design that looked nearly identical to its predecessor. Renders showing the Galaxy Buds+ in three different colors have now surfaced, courtesy of young leaker Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice .

The newly leaked renders give us a good look at the design of the upcoming Galaxy Buds+. As suggested by the previously leaked render, the Galaxy Buds+ will not be very different from the current Galaxy Buds in the design department. The charging case also looks nearly indistinguishable, with the only major difference being the addition of physical L and R buttons right below the charging indication LED.

The Galaxy Buds+ aren't expected to have active noise cancellation, although they will offer superior call quality as well as longer battery life. While the Galaxy Buds+ have a 58mAh battery, the Galaxy Buds+ are tipped to have a larger 85mAh cell. Thanks to the larger battery, Galaxy Buds+ could offer up to 12 hours of continuous playback. For improved call quality, the earbuds will feature two additional microphones.

Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Buds+ alongside its flagship Galaxy S20 and foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphones on February 11.