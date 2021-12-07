Visible thinks it's the best carrier for the new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and it may just be right with this impressive holiday deal. Visible is offering those that switch to the carrier and buy or finance a new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro a free pair of earbuds and a $200 gift card. It's not just any buds either. Visible is giving away the remarkably good Google Pixel Buds A-Series. Switch to Visible to get this deal with unlimited data for as low as $25 per month, a $200 gift card, and your free Pixel Buds A-Series.

To get this offer you need to sign up with Visible and bring your current phone number with you. Once you've paid your bill for three months, Visible will send you the information you need to claim your gift card and earbuds. At this point, you'll choose which virtual gift card you want.

Visible's unlimited service costs $40 per month but if you join a Visible party, that goes down to just $25 per month. Joining a Visible party is quick and easy to do with open parties easily available from Visible's own community page. Visible is a prepaid carrier owned by Verizon and uses the Verizon network exclusively. You get access to both LTE and 5G on this network including Ultra Wideband.