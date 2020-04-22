Facebook is running a limited-time promotion on its Portal smart screen devices right now that is taking $50 off the device of your choice through Mother's Day. With people spending more time at home than ever, now is the perfect time to get your family set up with Portal devices and these savings make it even more affordable. Mother's Day is May 10, so be sure to get your orders in before then to save.

Make video calls easy Facebook Portal These smart displays are great for video calling via Messenger or WhatsApp. They also have Alexa built-in so can be used for controlling your smart home, viewing security cameras, checking the news, playing music, and more. $50 off See at Facebook

The most affordable option in the sale is the Portal Mini at $79, down from its regular price of $129. The 8-inch device lets you easily video call other Portal users, as well as Messenger and WhatsApp users, with built-in apps. The Smart Camera tracks you and adjusts to follow you around the room, meaning you could, for instance, hang out with your pals while cooking dinner, or chat with your mom while she opens up their Mother's Day presents. It's got Alexa Built-in so you can control your smart home, check who's at the front door, listen to your favorite music, and more hands-free. When not in use, it can also be used as a digital photo frame showing you your best Instagram snaps.

The larger, 10-inch Portal features the same design but comes with a larger display for doing all of the above. It's also $50 off at only $129. You can go even bigger with $50 off the Portal Plus with its 15.6-inch display that can be set up in portrait or landscape orientations and improved speaker system. You can mix and match the products you buy and they'll all communicate well together regardless of the sizes you go for.

For the privacy conscious, rest assured that every call you make using Portal is encrypted and private. You can also easily block the camera with the included cover when not in use or disable the camera and microphone with a single tap. Portal devices do require the use of a Facebook account, though.

Be sure to make the most of Facebook's Portal deals while you still can and score yourself some savings.