OnePlus' strategy so far has involved launching a few phones a year powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 800 series. That has worked well for the company over the years, but with the OnePlus 8 series aimed at the high-end segment, the company didn't have a phone for under $500. So it introduced the Snapdragon 765G-powered Nord as the mid-range option in key markets like India.

We can now reveal that OnePlus is working on an entry-level phone that is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset. An insider source has confirmed that the phone is set to launch imminently, and that the device will be available in global markets — including the U.S. Given the source's track record, I'm highly confident in the legitimacy of this information.

The as-yet-unnamed phone is codenamed Clover and will have a 6.52-inch 720p (1560 x 720) IPS LCD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with a MicroSD slot, capacitive fingerprint sensor at the back, and Wi-Fi ac connectivity.

Interestingly, the phone will have three cameras at the back, with a 13MP primary camera joined by two 2MP lenses. But the standout feature is the 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Combine that with the hardware and the 720p display and we're looking at a phone that is designed to deliver two-day battery life. Oh, and Clover has a 3.5mm jack.

Here's what we know so far on the hardware side of things: