If you've been waiting for your chance to make a saving on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, today's your lucky day. While the all-new lineup of devices has only been on the market for a matter of weeks, you can already save $200 on every color and configuration at Amazon.

This the first direct price drop the Note 20 models have seen, meaning you'll be scoring them at their best prices no matter which one you go for today. Prices start as low as $799.99.

At a glance, you'd probably struggle to tell the Galaxy Note 20 5G and Galaxy Note 20 5G Ultra apart, and the exprience of using them is essentially the same save a handful of details that differentiate the models and make for the difference in price.

Both phones are almost the same physical size with just a few milimeters separating the two. The same goes for their screens with the Note 20 featuring a 6.7-inch display and the Note 20 Ultra fitting in a 6.9-inch panel. The respective size of the batteries is also similarly close with at 4,300 and 4,500mAh. Both models are powered by the same Snapdragon 865+ chipset and come with the 128GB base storage, plus extra features like fast charging, wireless charging, stereo speakers, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, IP68 water resistance, and of course the S Pen.

When you take a look at the details closely, you'll see where things start to diverge. The Note 20 features less RAM with 8GB compared to the Ultra's 12GB. The Ultra can also be purchased with 512GB of storage and features a microSD card for further expansion. The Note 20 Ultra also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes for a much smoother experience compared to the Note 20's 60Hz. Its larger display is also slightly curved at the edges, which may or may not be to your tastes. When it comes to build-quality, the Note 20 Ultra will also feel more premium with a glass back compared to the regular Note 20's plastic covering.

With the deals at Amazon today, you'll be able to score the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G from just $799.99, down from its regular $1,000 asking price. The Note 20 Ultra 5G is available from $1,099.99 which is a far cry from its usual $1,300 retail price. You can also get the same deals at B&H or Best Buy if you prefer.