Cloud streaming is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and while it has over 150 titles in its library at launch, only a handful of those support touch controls. A controller may be the preferred method to play these games, but you have the choice to go the old school mobile gaming route and just use the screen of your phone or tablet if you want to.
Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Gear 5 (in testing)
...That's it, unfortunately. Microsoft is working with developers to add touch controls to more titles after launch, but as of right now, you only have Hellblade and Minecraft Dungeons, with Gears 5 to look forward to in the future.
Aside from cloud streaming, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also brings players a library of several hundred titles available to download to their Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles, with Xbox Game Studios games releasing into the subscription service the same day they launch at retail. In addition, members have access to Xbox Live Gold and soon EA Play, which is expected to join the service this year.
Subscribe
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month
Your key to game streaming
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a phenomenal deal, available in 22 and supporting cloud streaming with over 150 titles. Only a handful support touch controls right now, but more are to come. With Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and access to the entire Xbox Game Pass catalog, it's easily one of the best-valued packages in gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Did you buy the Galaxy Watch 3?
The Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy in 2020. But did you actually get one?
One UI 2.5 tracker: When will my Samsung Galaxy be updated?
Samsung's next update for One UI is rolling out. Find out which phones are getting it and when!
[Review] Lenovo's Chromebook C340-15 supersizes the best compact Chromebook
After nailing the compact Chromebook category, it’s no surprise that Lenovo took what they learned and used it to make a big-screen Chromebook with the same sensibilities and reliability. It’s not a showstopper, but it is a Chromebook that should easily get you through the next five years.
Kids old enough to start playing games? Why not check out these titles.
If you're looking for some games to either play with the family or trust your kids to play on their own, you've come to the right place! Check out these awesome titles!