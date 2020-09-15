Cloud streaming is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and while it has over 150 titles in its library at launch, only a handful of those support touch controls. A controller may be the preferred method to play these games, but you have the choice to go the old school mobile gaming route and just use the screen of your phone or tablet if you want to.

Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android

...That's it, unfortunately. Microsoft is working with developers to add touch controls to more titles after launch, but as of right now, you only have Hellblade and Minecraft Dungeons, with Gears 5 to look forward to in the future.

Aside from cloud streaming, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also brings players a library of several hundred titles available to download to their Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles, with Xbox Game Studios games releasing into the subscription service the same day they launch at retail. In addition, members have access to Xbox Live Gold and soon EA Play, which is expected to join the service this year.