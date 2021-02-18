Oculus has given indie developers a new pathway to putting their games on the Oculus Quest 2 through App Lab without having to meet Facebook's demanding quality standards. Now, gamers can buy or download demos, early access betas, or full experiences and access them directly from their Oculus Library, without using sideloading. These games aren't visible on the Oculus Store without a direct link, so we've collected a full list of Quest 2 App Lab games approved thus far so you don't have to go searching for them.

List of paid App Lab games for Oculus Quest 2

At-home arcade shooter : Crisis VRigade 2 Staff Pick While the original had cartoonish action, this sequel SWAT shooter uses a more realistic engine and adds new weapons and difficulty modes. Dodge bullets and duck in and out of cover in this popular VR shooter, now finally freed from wires. $20 at Oculus Store Help humanity evolve : Deisim In this roomscale sandbox simulator, you'll watch human society evolve as its all-powerful deity. The NPCs will move independently while you grant them resources, build new environments, expel heretics, and perform other actions that change mankind's history. $8 at Oculus Store Dodge bullets, save the day : Crisis VRigade With single-player, co-op, and multiplayer modes, the original Crisis VRigade isn't as polished as the sequel, and can be brutally difficult despite its cartoonish appearanc. However, it provides a fast-paced cover shooter experience you can enjoy with friends at a low price. $6 at Oculus Store Shoot 'em up to the beat : Rhythm 'n Bullets Your Touch controllers are two starships flying through space, and you must time your shots to the beat while switching colors to match the enemies you're shooting. With an endless mode, relaxation mode, boss battles, and more, there's plenty of depth to enjoy. $10 at Oculus Store Fast-paced sports action : Cyber Tennis This isn't a Wii Sports-like sim where you just swing your arms wildly. You face challenging AI opponents who hit the ball fast, and you'll need to hit the ball at the proper height and angle. Challenge other players online or face AI that will grow and improve over time. $15 at Oculus Store Rugrats in VR : Baby Hands Crawl around your home as a toddler, exploring your giant home (from your perspective) and finding hidden treasures or mini-games to play. It's meant to be a relaxing sandbox where you have to simulate crawling with the controllers and solve puzzles to cause mischief. $20 at Oculus Store

List of free App Lab games for Oculus Quest 2

Find your next Quest experience through App Lab

Figuring out how to find and download App Lab games for Oculus Quest 2 can be a bit challenging if you don't know where to look. Start by clicking any of the links above and purchasing or installing a game that sounds exciting to you. Then you should be able to open the Oculus mobile app, find the App Lab game in your official library, and choose "Install to Headset" to add it to your Quest 2.

We split up the free and paid experiences because many people will only see the App Lab as a source of free content. But App Lab is also a pathway for games to officially get listed on the Oculus Store, and a way for developers to directly connect with gamers for feedback and financial support. Don't sleep on the paid games, which can offer longer experiences and often cost far less than official Quest games.

If you're wondering where to start with this long list of Quest 2 App Lab games, Crisis VRigade 1 and 2, along with Deisim, are popular releases with extensive updates, lots of replay value, and plenty of fans — so you know you're getting a quality experience for your money. As for the free experiences, Ancient Dungeon already provides an in-depth experience with fun combat that'll keep you entertained for hours on end. For more chill (but still challenging) gameplay, Puzzling Places made our list of the best SideQuest games for Oculus Quest long before it became an App Lab title, and is worth your time.

The App Lab will hopefully continue to add more SideQuest games over time, and we'll keep this list updated once they're approved. Until then, if there is an unofficial SideQuest game you want to try, you'll need to follow our guide on how to sideload apps on the Oculus Quest. Or if you're only interested in official Quest experiences, be sure to look through the best free games for Oculus Quest 2 right now.