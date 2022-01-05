Keeping an excellent portable charger handy is a relatively normal thing for people these days. Aside from charging phones, USB-C is now a more common way to charge something like the best Chromebooks, so having one of these portable power sources is almost necessary. However, when it comes to powering devices larger than a laptop, such as your home's essential appliances during a power outage, you'll need something much more substantial — like the EcoFlow DELTA Pro. The EcoFlow DELTA Pro isn't like anything you've ever seen before. It wasn't for me when I first found out about it in June 2021. Things like the Anker Powerhouse II 400 and even the Jackery Explorer 1000 are relatively common products. But for all the excellent uses of these power sources, when it comes to genuinely power-hungry electrical appliances, they can't help. I've spent the past six months putting the EcoFlow DELTA Pro through a gauntlet of tests, from running my camper during the summer to powering my home during an outage from a storm in addition to many other experiments. The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is an impressive-looking piece of hardware and boasts just as impressive specs. But in the real world, how does it actually hold up?

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Bottom line: The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is a wonderfully built piece of hardware with intelligence and power to boot. With 3600Wh of battery capacity and output up to 7200W from a wide range of ports, this is one battery pack that can get you and your home through the storm. That is, if you can physically move it and afford it. The Good Impressive power output

Lots of outlet options

Fast recharge time

Massive power capacity

Excellent companion app The Bad Very heavy

Expensive $3,600 at Lowe's

EcoFlow DELTA Pro: Price and availability

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro was introduced in a crowdfunding campaign through Kickstarted on July 15, 2021, with a goal of $100,000. By the end of the campaign, the total amount raised was $12,179,651. EcoFlow sells the DELTA Pro for $3,599 through its web store and other online retailers such as Lowe's. Stock is currently limited, and EcoFlow is accepting deposits with shipping to begin at the end of January 2022, according to EcoFlow. EcoFlow DELTA Pro: What's good

I live on a small farmstead in rural Kansas, and aside from a severe lack of broadband options forcing me to look to the sky with Starlink, intermittent power outages are also commonplace. However, this isn't entirely unique to my living location, and that's why I was so interested in the opportunity to check out the EcoFlow DELTA Pro. Because if recent weather patterns have taught me anything, it's been that relying on the traditional power grid for electricity is not a great idea. Right off the bat, the power capacity of the EcoFlow DELTA Pro caught my eye at 3600Wh — it's huge — especially when considering that this thing is made to be portable. Now, portable is to be taken with a grain of salt because at 99 pounds, over 2 feet long, and more than 1 foot tall, it isn't necessarily going to be something you take everywhere. But, EcoFlow did a great job building in a solid retractable handle. Think suitcase handle, which makes utilizing the wheels to roll the unit where you need it much more manageable.

Specs EcoFlow DELTA Pro Dimensions 25 x 11.2 x 16.4 inches Weight Approximately 99lbs Battery LFP 3600Wh, 48V

3500 cycles to 80%+ capacity Display 5-inch LCD AC Output 5

Pure Sine Wave, 3600W total (surge 7200W),120V~ (60Hz) Anderson Output 1

12.6V 30A, 378W Max DC5521 Output 2

12.6V 3A, 38W Max per port Car Charger Output 12.6V 10A, 126W Max USB-A Output 2

5V 2.4A, 12W Max per port USB-A Fast Charge Output 2

5V 2.4A 9V 2A 12V 1.5A, 18W Max per port USB-C Output 2

5/9/12/15/20V 5A, 100W Max per port AC Input 120V 1800W Max, 240V 3000W Max

100-120V~ 15A, 220-240V~ 12.5A, 50Hz/60Hz Solar Charger Input 11-150V 15A Max, 1600W Max Car Charger Input Supports 12V/24V Battery, Default 8A EV Station Charging Input 3400W Maximum Charging Input 6500W Protection Over Voltage Protection

Overload Protection

Over Temperature Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Low Temperature Protection

Low Voltage Protection

Overcurrent Protection Connectivity Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Aside from the sturdy extendable handle that EcoFlow has built into the DELTA Pro, there are an impressive variety of possible power outlet options to take advantage of the impressive capacity in the LFP, lithium iron phosphate batteries stored inside the unit. There are the expected USB-A and USB-C ports along with standard AC ports, of which there is four upfront along with the fantastic display. It was the inclusion of the large outlet that supports up to 30 amps, which is commonly seen in the RV world, that was something of a surprise to me. I have a cargo trailer that my wife and I have converted to a camper, and to power it, we use a 30 amp plug. While typically, when we camp, we haul a 3500W Predator gas generator for providing off-grid electricity, the idea of forgoing the noisy, smelly generator is a very intriguing one.

To continue with the port options, a 12V 30A Anderson port, 12V car socket, and a DC5521 output port are tucked inside a door on the front corner. Also inside this door, the EcoFlow houses the IoT, pairing, and standby buttons alongside the remote control port. The DELTA Pro is equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options to monitor its battery level and view and control various unit functions through your phone. For a hard-wired control option, you can purchase the remote separately. When you have battery capacities like the DELTA Pro and the port options, some serious power output is expected to follow, right? And oh, is there ever power output. This battery pack outperforms my gas-powered choice at 3600W sustained output and a surge output level of 7200W. I've run a 1400W portable AC, two mini-fridges, a coffee maker, a microwave, and a water pump, all at the same time without a hiccup.

Smartphones have gotten bigger and bigger batteries over the past few years, and to complement them, charging speeds have had to increase. In the case of the EcoFlow DELTA Pro, that recharge rate has to take a massive leap to power its huge batteries back up in an acceptable amount of time. For a phone, we can all pick up an excellent USB-C fast charger for the DELTA Pro, EcoFlow developed X-Stream that give the ability to charge at up to 6500W!

The fact that the EcoFlow Delta Pro can recharge from zero to full in under 3 hours from a standard home outlet is bonkers.

Of course, to hit that number, you'd have to take advantage of multiple input streams. But in using a standard wall outlet, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro can recharge at up to 1800W, going from zero to full in under three hours. EcoFlow also thought to include a port that allows you to restore the unit at up to 3000W using an EV charging station while you're on the road. Just like with most other types of batteries, charging at those high rates can, over time, degrade the battery. So, a switch is around the back with the AC and solar charge ports to control the charging rate. Flipping that switch automatically cuts the recharge rate in half. Still, when you connect the unit to your phone using the EcoFlow app, you get more granular control over exactly what speed you want your batteries to charge. Aside from this handy feature, the app is full of other ways to view the DELTA Pro's status, discharge and recharge rates, and a host of different settings.

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro, like any other piece of modern technology, has a variety of accessories to go along with it that helps this large solar generator stand out. While there are, of course, solar panels as an option to recharge the unit — even a new 400W panel, the EcoFlow Solar Tracker that connects to it is really impressive. After mounting the solar panel to the tracker, it will automatically adjust its orientation to the sun to maximize power generation.

EcoFlow 400W Solar Panel EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel Unfolded dimensions 41.7 x 93.1 x 1 inches 26.8 x 61.8 x 1 inches Weight 27.6lbs 11lbs Weight with case 34.2lbs 15.4lbs Rated power 400W 160W Efficiency 22.4% 21% Connector Type MC4 MC4 Short Circuit Current 11A (Imp 9.8A) 9.6A (Imp 8.8A) Open Circuit Voltage 48V (Vmp 41V) 21.4V (Vmp 18.2V) Cell Type Monocrystalline silicon Monocrystalline silicon

If the DELTA Pro's battery capacity isn't enough for you, there are expansion batteries that allow you to connect up to two with the DELTA Pro, essentially tripling the capacity. Then there is also the Double Voltage Hub that enables the DELTA Pro to be connected for 7200W output and also power 240V devices like clothes dryers. Finally, not to leave gas generators completely out, there's also an EcoFlow Smart Generator you can use to power up and recharge your DELTA Pro batteries automatically. These all work in tandem with the Smart Panel and can be installed at your home to automatically switch its power needs to the battery system in a power outage.

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro packs all of its features into a good-looking case. The entire unit is very solid and has held up very well to all of the admittedly rough paces I have put it through. I have hauled it in the back of my UTV, rolled it along my gravel driveway, used it outside to work on my barn, taken it camping in a lot of places, including the beach, and the DELTA Pro continues to impress me. EcoFlow DELTA Pro: What's not good

When I say that I've used the EcoFlow DELTA Pro, I mean I have really used it over the past six months. In that time, I've looked for ways for it to let me down, and realistically — it hasn't. Now, do I wish that the batteries never ran out, and when they did that, they'd power back up magically in 5 minutes, sure? But that's not reality. Not one time, when my expectations were set in reality, did I think the EcoFlow DELTA Pro failed. However, two things need to be considered when purchasing this unit: price and weight. Let's be honest, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro isn't the kind of generator to purchase on a whim when it costs over $3,500. However, it could be a great investment depending on your financial and living situation. But, in the end, even though the DELTA Pro is something many people should own for peace of mind alone, at its current price point, it will be out of reach for many.

Regardless of whether I feel that for everything that EcoFlow has done to make it a great product or not, it is a lot of money. Especially when factoring in the cost of expansion batteries, the Smart Panel, solar panels, and other accessories further utilize the DELTA Pro's capabilities. There are many ways that this large solar generator can earn its keep should you purchase it, but that initial payout could be a tough pill to swallow. Then, if you do get one, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro is a dense, heavy unit. Not dumb dense, it's actually quite smart, but it is solidly built. Yes, there are wheels and a nice retractable handle to roll it around, but the DELTA Pro will need to be picked up at some point. At 99 pounds, depending on your situation, it could be a daunting task. EcoFlow has padded wraps that go around the solid handles at the top of the unit to make it easier to grip. Just be sure to lift with your legs. EcoFlow DELTA Pro: Competition

While there are many options for portable chargers for our phones and even larger packs like the ones from Anker and Jackery I mentioned earlier, there are far fewer for big solar generators like the EcoFlow DELTA Pro. EcoFlow itself has a lot of various power stations ranging from smaller power banks which range up to more extensive 720Wh options in its RIVER lineup, to the DELTA series that has several higher output options in it. Outside of EcoFlow, one company that has a similar lineup is BLUETTI. Unfortunately, the only item it currently has for sale, compared to the DELTA Pro, is the BLUETTI AC200MAX at about $2,100. With an internal capacity of 2048Wh and a sustained 2200W output, both are smaller than the DELTA Pro's 3600Wh and 3600W; it offers similar port options. The BLUETTI AC200MAX boasts similar port options, including the 30 amp RV outlet, but ups the ante a bit with two 15W wireless charging pads on top of the unit. It also comes with flexible covers for all ports to help keep dust and debris out.

The lower battery capacity also means that the BLUETTI AC200MAX is lighter at just under 62 pounds. While that's easier to tote around, there are no wheels, so you'll be carrying it everywhere. Another area the BLUETTI AC200MAX is light in is its recharge rate. When plugged into an AC outlet, the max input is only 500W that can be combined with up to 900W of solar. So be prepared for a slow top-up should you drain the BLUETTI AC200MAX. BLUETTI and other companies, like Mango Power, are quickly developing high-capacity battery packs that offer big output numbers. There are some battery packs out there that boast large capacities. Still, many are using older lead-acid batteries that are less reliable in various ways than the chemical makeup found in the EcoFlow DELTA Pro. This space will be very interesting in the near future. EcoFlow DELTA Pro: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want high capacity and high output, portable power.

You want to have some independence from the traditional power grid.

You have an RV or camper trailer.

Your home experienced intermittent power outages. You shouldn't buy this if ... You want a big cheap battery pack.

You don't want to lift heavy things. The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is a product for everyone, while at the same time, not. It can be a lifeline for people with health problems and those who need assurance that if the power ever does go out, they will be able to run their medical equipment for extended periods. It's the same sentiment for anyone who wants to ensure that their home's power will be just fine and they can keep essential appliances going. The DELTA Pro is for campers and outdoor folks who work on projects using power tools. But the cost and weight of the DELTA Pro are going to be a barrier to entry that can hold some people back. 4.5 out of 5 To say that having the EcoFlow DELTA Pro has been life-changing for me would be going a bit too far. But, I can say that it has given me peace of mind and has given me some freedom. I no longer have to restrict what tools I use based on the work I need to do because of a lack of electricity. While I have a gas generator, ditching the noise, fuel, and exhaust is fantastic. The ability to power nearly anything the average person has without being tethered to a traditional power source opens up many possibilities. It offers opportunities for fun, health, travel, and preparedness for power outages. The EcoFlow DELTA Pro and its set of accessories that will expand the core products utility have huge potential. While the physical weight of the battery pack is something to be considered, so is the cost to get into the large solar generator world. But if you can make that investment, the DELTA Pro is a great place to start.