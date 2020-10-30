Though we're still about a month away from the event itself, a major Black Friday discount just reached the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at Amazon. For a limited time, you can score a set of Beats Solo3 in the color of your choice for only $119.95. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the on-ear Bluetooth headphones and one of the best Beats deals out there right now. You only have today to make the most of the deal, though.
The Solo3 headphones are great for travel with up to 40 hours of battery life, fine-tuned acoustics, an adjustable fit, and foldable design. They support quick charging, so five minutes on the charger gets you three hours of playback. The W1 chip helps connectivity remain seamless with Apple devices, though they'll work just fine with any device that's got Bluetooth, and the audio sounds great. There are also on-ear controls that are easy to use and can help you take calls, change your music, and activate Siri with the push of a button.
We reviewed the Beats Solo3 headphones, giving them 4 stars out of 5. Existing owners score them even more highly, with an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 6,000 reviews at Amazon.
