Best answer: Yes, but Visible Swap only allows you to trade in any working Android phone for one of two budget smartphones. If you want a flagship, this isn't the best choice.

Any working Android phone

Visible Swap is a program that allows you to trade in any Android phone to Visible in exchange for a free budget phone. The phone must be working, and it must not be compatible with Visible already.

However, there are two important things to note. One other thing to consider is that Visible Swap is only available to new Visible customers. Second, if you have an old, but working Android phone, you will be able to trade it for either the Visible ZTE Blade A7 Prime or the Motorola Moto E6. Even though these aren't the fastest phones around, they will still work for a lot of people. The Moto E6 has been recognized as a good value for a phone under $100 as well.

You can always bring an unlocked device to Visible such as the Google Pixel 3a, which is basically a flagship phone at a mid-range price. Visit Visible's website to get started with Visible Swap. You can also check the store to see if you would rather buy a new phone.

Other options to trade-in

If you're looking to trade up to a high-end device or want to trade an iPhone, there are still some options to consider.

You can sell your phone on a site like Amazon or Gazelle and without having to worry about talking getting descriptions perfectly right or talking to buyers. With this option, you just answer a few questions about your phone before receiving a quote. If everything looks good, you'll get paid.

If you are comfortable getting a little more hands-on with the selling process, you may be able to get a little more money on a site like eBay or Swappa. You'll also be able to sell a phone that some of the other sites may no longer take. You can also list your phone on the Android Central Forums

When you sell your own phone, you will have to pay for your replacement device while waiting for the sale to complete or go without a phone. One nice thing about trading with a carrier or even Visible Swap is that you don't have any downtime, and you can send your old phone in after you've gotten your new one on and working.