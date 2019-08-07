Best Answer: No, neither the Galaxy Note 10 nor the Note 10+ have a headphone jack. However, they both come with USB-C headphones. If you want to use your existing pair of wired headphones you'll need a USB-C to headphone adapter, which are sold separately.

No headphone jack

Whether you love it or hate it, headphone jacks are disappearing from the designs of advanced smartphones. It seems that manufacturers intend users to use wireless audio options or a headphone adapter to listen to music. Samsung's previous line of Galaxy Note phones still had a dedicated headphone jack, but you'll only find a USB-C port on the new Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung isn't going to leave you hanging, though. It's included a USB-C headphone with the new Note 10 phones. If you already have your own sweet set of 3.5mm headphones you want to use, you'll need to purchase a USB-C to headphone adapter, like this Kimwood one, to make them usable with the Note 10 or 10+.

The problem with this setup is that you won't be able to use wired headphones and charge your phone at the same time unless you have a wireless charging pad like this Anker 10W Max. If that seems a little frustrating, another option would be to spring for some reliable wireless headphones, like these Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 headphones.

Other information about the Note 10 and 10+