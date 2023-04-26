Does Mint Mobile allow you to upgrade to the Unlimited plan?

Best answer: Yep, you can upgrade your existing Mint Mobile account to the Unlimited plan (or any other higher-data plan) by paying the difference in price. All you need to do is log into your account and follow the prompts. You can also set your subscription so the upgrade occurs when your current plan ends.

(opens in new tab) Mint Mobile: Starting at $15/month (opens in new tab) Now owned by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile is an affordable prepaid carrier that sells wireless in 3, 6, and 12-month increments of time. Four plans are available, including an Unlimited plan with a data cap of 40GB (after which speeds slow). If you choose to upgrade to a higher tier before your plan wraps up, you can do so at any time — you'll just need to pay the difference between your current plan and the new one.

MVNO deals: Mint Mobile (opens in new tab) | Visible (opens in new tab) | Boost (opens in new tab) | Tello (opens in new tab) | Cricket (opens in new tab)

How to change your Mint Mobile plan

(Image credit: Mint)

Whether you keep running out of data mid-cycle or you want the benefits of the 10GB mobile hotspot, Mint Mobile makes it easy to upgrade to a higher-tier plan whenever you want, as long as you're cool with paying the difference in cost. Simply log into your account on the Mint Mobile website or app, select Manage Plan, and follow the prompts so the change goes into effect immediately. You'll then be directed to a Checkout page that'll let you pay for the difference between your old plan and the upgraded plan.

Unfortunately, you can't downgrade to a smaller plan mid-cycle, so you'll need to wait until your current term is up if you need less data than you thought. As we mentioned above, Mint Mobile's plans are sold in 3, 6, and 12-month increments. If you aren't totally sure how much data you'll use in a given month, it might be wise to start with a shorter term.

It's also worth noting that Mint's Unlimited plan slows after 40GB. If you think you'll use more than 40GB in a month, you might want to consider one of the other best MVNO carriers out there.

(opens in new tab) Mint Mobile: Starting at $15/month (opens in new tab) Mint Mobile offers four monthly data plans: 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, and Unlimited (40GB). All of these options are affordable and come with instant access to T-Mobile's vast 5G network, the catch is that you have to pay for your wireless service in bulk. If you need more data than you anticipated before your cycle wraps up, you can upgrade to a higher tier at any time by paying the difference in cost between the two plans.