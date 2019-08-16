Best Answer: Yes, the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ both support USB-PD charging. However, the Note 10 only supports up to 25 watts of wired charging while the Note 10+ supports up to 45 watts. If you want to hit those speeds, you'll need to buy your own 45W charger. Noteable upgrade: Galaxy Note 10+ ($1,100 at Samsung)

The right charger: 45W USB-C Fast Charging Wall Charger ($50 at Samsung)

What is USB Power Delivery and why is it important?

Very simply, USB Power Delivery is a standard developed by the USB-IF, or Implementers Forum, that allows USB C-based devices to charge at speeds that are both fast and safe for the particular product. While the standard technically supports current of up to 100 watts, companies will set a limit on the device itself based on the thermal tolerances of the battery inside it. A phone, for instance, requires more protection around the battery if charging at high speeds than a tablet or laptop since there's less room for heat dissipation. USB Power Delivery, or USB-PD for short, is a USB C-based alternatives to proprietary charging standards like Qualcomm's Quick Charge, OPPO's VOOC charging and OnePlus's Warp Charge. It even competes with Samsung's own Adaptive Fast Charge, all of which use the older and more limited USB-A port from the charging brick. So both the Note 10 and Note 10+ support USB-PD?

Yes, both phones support USB-PD — in addition to Quick Charge 2.0 and Samsung's own Adaptive Fast Charge — but the smaller Note 10 only charges at 25W maximum and the larger Note 10+ charges at 45W with the right charger. The Note 10 has a smaller 3500mAh battery, but its 25-watt wired charging ability should go from dead to full in around an hour. In comparison, Samsung says that the Note 10+, when paired with a 45-watt wired charging, should be able to reach a full charge in less than an hour despite having a larger 4300mAh battery. That's pretty fast. If you find yourself without a USB-PD charger — say an older Adaptive Fast Charger from a previous Galaxy device, or a Quick Charge brick — the Note 10s will charge at a maximum of 18W, which is similar to older Samsung phones. Thankfully, it's not hard to find good USB PD-compatible chargers these days. Do I need a specific type of charger and cable to reach those speeds?

Glad you asked. Yes, especially when trying to eke 45W from the Note 10+. The safest and most effective charging route is just to buy Samsung's official chargers — the 25W charger comes in the box, and the 45W charger costs $50. But if you want to buy your own 45W charger, you'll need to know a few things: It needs to support the latest USB-PD revision 3

It needs to support charging speeds of 15V / 3A (which together add up to 45W)

It needs to support the PPS, or Programmable Power Supply, standard If you're curious about PPS, you can read up about it. The gist, though, is that it allows the charger to gradually increase or decrease the voltage and current in small increments so as to minimize heat loss, which in turn keeps the battery at a stable (and safer) temperature. Given Samsung's history with bad batteries in the Note line, this requirement for high-speed charging makes a lot of sense. We recommend a bunch of great 45W chargers in our guide, and they're all guaranteed to work really well with the Note 10+. What about wireless charging?