Best wireless chargers for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 & 10+ in 2022
By Andrew Myrick , Christine Persaud published
The best wireless chargers give you an easy way to top up a phone's battery, and the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ support every standard you can think of, including Qi, PMA, and Samsung's own Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. The Note 10 and 10+ support extra-fast speeds of 12W and 15W, respectively, but only with a select few chargers. Let's round up the best Note 10 wireless chargers for your new phone!
Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand
If you want the absolute best wireless charging speeds for your new Note 10, Samsung's own 15W wireless charging stand is your best bet. It's not cheap, but that's because there's a lot of tech inside. Charge your phone vertically or horizontally, cool down your phone with a fan, and change the fan speed and LED strength.
Yootech (2 Pack) Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 10W Max Wireless Charging Stand
If you like wirelessly charging your phone anywhere and everywhere around the home, or perhaps at home at the office, Yootech's value-minded two-pack is the perfect option. With 10W charging in both horizontal and vertical orientations, these are quality charging stands that keep your phone topped up all day, every day.
SAMSUNG Wireless Charger DUO Pad
There's a lot to like about Samsung's Duo Pad, which charges the Note 10 at its maximum wireless charging speed and a second gadget, like a Galaxy Watch Active or pair of Galaxy Buds, right next to it. If you have the space (and the money), this is a great option.
Anker Wireless Charger with USB-C
Anker's PowerWave 15 wireless charging solution is no-frills but delivers powerful 10W charging to all Samsung phones and up to 15W with the right AC adapter. It has an anti-slip surface so your glass Note 10 or Note 10+ won't fall off, and it's powerful enough to deliver a charge through a thick case.
CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charger
The more coils a wireless charger has, the easier it is to avoid worrying about placing the Note 10 just right. For example, CHOETECH's Dual Wireless Charger sports five total Qi coils, providing a much larger charging area. This way, you won't have to worry about accidentally putting the phone down the wrong way and thinking it's charging when it isn't.
Native Union Drop
Native Union makes some sophisticated accessories for the discerning tech enthusiast because, after all, life's too short for boring tech cluttering up your house. The Drop wireless charger comes in various colors and patterns, supports Samsung's fast charging protocol, and is covered with a blend of fabric and non-slip silicone.
EloBeth Qi-Certified Wireless Charger Stand
Elobeth's Wireless charger Stand works with any Qi-enabled smartphone, along with offering a stand for any Samsung watch. There's no need to worry about compatibility here, and there are even dual LEDs on the top of the pad to let you know whether both are charging. Plus, you won't need to worry about getting an additional wall plug, as it comes with one in the box.
Samsung 25W Wireless Portable Battery
This won't charge your Note 10 at the fastest wireless speed, but it can wirelessly charge your phone or a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds while you're out and about. If you need a quicker top-off, it offers 25W wired charging through one of the two USB-C cables on the bottom of the bank. It also recharges using the same USB-C cable as your Note.
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2
iOttie makes the best car chargers on the market and some of the best wireless chargers as well, so get the best of all worlds with its wireless car charger, which will charge your Note 10 at 10W wirelessly while you're on your way from Point A to Point B. For a phone as heavy as the Note 10+, I highly recommend the Dashboard-mounting version.
Be sure to choose your charger wisely
There are two kinds of wireless chargers: those that come with AC adapters included and those that don't. Samsung's chargers all come with the right charger and cable, so you don't have to worry about generating enough power at the wall to hit top wireless charging speeds.
Some of the chargers we've included, like Anker's PowerWave 15, come with the right cable (in this case, a USB-C to USB-A cable) but no AC adapter. So if you want to ensure top speeds for your Note 10, you're going to want to buy a Quick Charge 3.0 (for USB-A to Micro-USB or USB-A to USB-C cables) or USB Power Delivery (for USB-C to USB-C cables) adapter separately.
If you're confused, remember this: the more power you provide a wireless charger at the wall, the better. That's because wireless charging is a lossy charging method, so if you want to give your phone the maximum 10W or 12W the wireless charger claims it can provide, the wall adapter will need to provide at least 18W, which requires Quick Charge 3.0 or USB-PD.
If we had to pick one
There are plenty of great options for you to choose from, but if you want the absolute top speeds and reliability for your Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+, go with Samsung's fancy and expensive 15W Wireless Charging Stand, which is bar-none the best of the Galaxy Note 10 wireless chargers. In addition to making it easy to see notifications as they come in, the Samsung charger has built-in fan cooling to make sure the Note 10 and Note 10+ don't overheat while charging.
For something a bit more palatable but just as fast, Anker's PowerWave 15 is the way to go. It's small, reliable, and charges your phone quickly. Plus, it uses a USB-C port for power, which ensures top speeds.
Keep in mind that if you want on-the-go power, there's also a great selection of portable power banks for the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ worth considering.
Christine Persaud is a freelance writer for Android Central who has been writing about tech since long before the smartphone was even a "thing." When she isn't writing, she's probably working on her latest fitness program, binging a new (or old) TV series, tinkering with tech gadgets, or spending time with her school-aged son. A self-professed TV nerd, lover of red wine, and passionate cook, she's immersed in tech in every facet of her life. Follow her at @christineTechCA.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.