Best wireless chargers for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 & 10+ in 2022

The best wireless chargers give you an easy way to top up a phone's battery, and the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ support every standard you can think of, including Qi, PMA, and Samsung's own Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. The Note 10 and 10+ support extra-fast speeds of 12W and 15W, respectively, but only with a select few chargers. Let's round up the best Note 10 wireless chargers for your new phone!

Be sure to choose your charger wisely

Source: Android Central (Image credit: Source: Android Central)

There are two kinds of wireless chargers: those that come with AC adapters included and those that don't. Samsung's chargers all come with the right charger and cable, so you don't have to worry about generating enough power at the wall to hit top wireless charging speeds.

Some of the chargers we've included, like Anker's PowerWave 15, come with the right cable (in this case, a USB-C to USB-A cable) but no AC adapter. So if you want to ensure top speeds for your Note 10, you're going to want to buy a Quick Charge 3.0 (for USB-A to Micro-USB or USB-A to USB-C cables) or USB Power Delivery (for USB-C to USB-C cables) adapter separately.

If you're confused, remember this: the more power you provide a wireless charger at the wall, the better. That's because wireless charging is a lossy charging method, so if you want to give your phone the maximum 10W or 12W the wireless charger claims it can provide, the wall adapter will need to provide at least 18W, which requires Quick Charge 3.0 or USB-PD.

If we had to pick one

There are plenty of great options for you to choose from, but if you want the absolute top speeds and reliability for your Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+, go with Samsung's fancy and expensive 15W Wireless Charging Stand, which is bar-none the best of the Galaxy Note 10 wireless chargers. In addition to making it easy to see notifications as they come in, the Samsung charger has built-in fan cooling to make sure the Note 10 and Note 10+ don't overheat while charging.

For something a bit more palatable but just as fast, Anker's PowerWave 15 is the way to go. It's small, reliable, and charges your phone quickly. Plus, it uses a USB-C port for power, which ensures top speeds.

Keep in mind that if you want on-the-go power, there's also a great selection of portable power banks for the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ worth considering.