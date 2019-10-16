Best answer: You can use Microsoft's Surface Earbuds with Android smartphones and tablets running OS version 4.4 or later.

Do Surface Earbuds work on Android?

Microsoft's Surface Earbuds not only work with the new Surface hardware, as well as other Windows-powered devices but also Android smartphones and tablets. All you need is to be running Android 4.4 or later (smartphones and tablets released within the last few years will do so) and Bluetooth 4.1

Microsoft supporting Android makes sense since not only is Android the most popular mobile OS, but the company is also looking to release a new portable device running Google's OS. You'll need to be running at least version 4.4 (most smartphones and tablets released in the past few years do so).

Using Surface Earbuds on Android will let you control media playback, fire up Spotify, and more.

Why you would want these strange earbuds