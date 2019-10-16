Best answer: You can use Microsoft's Surface Earbuds with Android smartphones and tablets running OS version 4.4 or later.
- Intelligent earbuds: Surface Earbuds ($249 at Microsoft)
Do Surface Earbuds work on Android?
Microsoft's Surface Earbuds not only work with the new Surface hardware, as well as other Windows-powered devices but also Android smartphones and tablets. All you need is to be running Android 4.4 or later (smartphones and tablets released within the last few years will do so) and Bluetooth 4.1
Microsoft supporting Android makes sense since not only is Android the most popular mobile OS, but the company is also looking to release a new portable device running Google's OS. You'll need to be running at least version 4.4 (most smartphones and tablets released in the past few years do so).
Using Surface Earbuds on Android will let you control media playback, fire up Spotify, and more.
Why you would want these strange earbuds
Surface Earbuds are positioned as a hassle-free way of accomplishing simple tasks on PC and mobile. You'll be able to use these smart devices for consuming media, communicating with others, and even improve overall productivity. Sporting an all-day battery life, gesture control support, and comfy ergonomics, Microsoft promises a unique experience with these new buds.
The rather strange, yet distinct cyclical design allows for capacitive touch gestures, eliminating the requirement to pick up and unlock your device. You'll be able to play, pause, skip tracks, and adjust volume with a command to open Spotify on Android. The earbuds also promise AI-enhanced features, including real-time voice transcription for Office, email management, and translation for over 60 languages.
Microsoft is expected to release Surface Earbuds later this year for $249.
Should you buy Surface Earbuds with Android?
Microsoft has made a compelling choice to consider when shopping around for wireless earbuds. If you happen to be rooted deep in Microsoft's ecosystem — not just on Windows, but Android or iOS too — then Surface Earbuds make more sense. Using the Surface Earbuds with Android hardware allows you to quickly perform actions without reaching for the screen.
Hear Smarter
Surface Earbuds
Microsoft's super smart earbuds
The Surface Earbuds will undoubtedly turn some heads when you're out wearing them, but you'll be able to make use of gesture support on Surface and Android hardware.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best car mounts to secure your Pixel 4 while driving
Whether you're over the river and through the woods or just stuck in the rat race to work, a solid car mount is an investment in your personal safety as well as your phone's safety. These are the mounts you can trust.
What color Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) should you buy?
Amazon has long offered the Echo in a dark (black-ish) or light (off-white) variety, but now there are four great color options to choose from. Which one should you get? Well, we have our favorites!
Treat your Pixel 4 XL to one of these amazing leather cases
Feel like sprucing up the look of your Pixel 4 XL? Check out these excellent leather cases.