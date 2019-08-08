At Samsung's big Unpacked event yesterday afternoon, the company finally took the wraps off of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. The two new Notes are bringing a lot to the table, as they should for starting prices of $950 and $1100, respectively.

Samsung's Note phones tend to be quite popular here at AC, especially with our forum community. However, with Samsung's decision to get rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage only offered on the more expensive Note 10+, did people still make a pre-order?

Here's what some of our members had to say.