At Samsung's big Unpacked event yesterday afternoon, the company finally took the wraps off of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. The two new Notes are bringing a lot to the table, as they should for starting prices of $950 and $1100, respectively.

Samsung's Note phones tend to be quite popular here at AC, especially with our forum community. However, with Samsung's decision to get rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage only offered on the more expensive Note 10+, did people still make a pre-order?

Here's what some of our members had to say.

saffy77

Some nice new gesture features on the S pen, as well as new video capabilities. But I can't say there is anything at all that will make me upgrade from the Note 9.

KrisYYC

I was quite underwhelmed by this release. Especially with how bad they neutered the smaller Note 10. What's the point of it? Unless you absolutely have to have an S-pen the regular sized S10 is a way better deal. Same CPU, same RAM, almost same sized screen but a higher res screen, headphone jack, microSD card slot and in Canada it's $150 cheaper than the regular Note 10. What's the point? A...

smooth4lyfe

Just Pre-ordered mine! Samsung is giving free $200 credit to buy any of their products so got me a free Galaxy Watch! What a steal!

Carolina Hurricanes

Just finished my Best Buy order for a Note 10+ Aura Blue from Verizon with a 8/23 delivery date.

What about you? Did you pre-order the Galaxy Note 10?

