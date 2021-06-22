The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 originally retails for around $260, which is admittedly a lot for a two-year-old smartwatch. However, Amazon's Prime Day deal kicks it down to just $167, which is actually quite a steal for such a well-rounded and very-capable smartwatch.

The smartwatch industry continues to rise as they become increasingly powerful and useful companions to our smartphones. There are plenty of options out there — from the best Wear OS watches to even the best fitness bands, there's a form factor for everybody. That's what makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 one of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals because it somehow manages to do it all.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is an all-around great smartwatch thanks to its sleek design, snappy performance, and decent 2-3 day battery life. Samsung continues to improve on the Active 2 with new features well into its lifespan, making it a great buy to this day.

Samsung has done a good job optimizing its Tizen OS for its smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 runs smoothly and is a cinch to navigate thanks to the capacitive bezel. This makes it easy to scroll through apps or text simply by running your finger around the display instead of flicking up or down on the display itself. The Active 2 works best with Samsung smartphones, but other Android phones can still get great use out of this smartwatch.

The Active 2 comes with plenty of features that should appeal to anyone looking to keep better track of their health and fitness. It comes with a heart rate monitor, has built-in GPS to keep track of your runs, can automatically detect and track various workouts, and can even monitor your sleep. For swimmers, the watch has 5ATM water resistance so it's safe to bring to the pool, and Samsung recently included ECG monitoring to analyze the rhythm of your heart to check for cardiac problems like atrial fibrillation (AFib). All this, and the watch is still able to manage 2-3 days of battery life.

Even though Samsung is shifting its focus away from Tizen, that doesn't make the Galaxy Watch Active 2 any less of a good smartwatch buy, especially at its Prime Day price. Samsung has indicated that it will continue to provide software support for its Tizen smartwatches for "at least" three years following the launch date. For the Galaxy Watch Active 2, that means you're good to go until the end of 2022, and given Samsung's track record, it's likely you'll continue receiving support well after that. That said, the Active 2 is still highly recommended.

I recently convinced a friend of mine to purchase this watch. I haven't seen her take it off since, and she really enjoys its fitness and health features and how well it pairs with her new Galaxy S21. She picked up the smaller 40mm variant, which is also on sale and a better fit for her smaller wrists.