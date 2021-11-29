Prices have never been lower than today's super Cyber Monday Sony WH-1000XM4 review deals, and this is an incredible opportunity to save some serious dough on what many consider to be the best headphones money can buy right now. The US seems to be getting some absolutely massive discounts as a range of retailers have just knocked $100 off the MSRP of $350. Paying just $248 for these stunning noise-canceling headphones is a steal and likely to be the best price you'll see all year. Over in the UK, multiple stores have slashed the price by £100 to just £249.

Most retailers offer the XM4 headphones in black, silver (more like off-white, to be honest), and a lovely new blue color. Check out today's best prices automatically pulled in from the best retailers above.

Priced at $350/£350 before reductions, they're certainly a premium piece of kit, and we did see a lot of retailers recently put them back up to the full price, but considering the newly-reduced prices are cheaper than the old deals in most places, we're totally fine with that. Given the exceptional audio quality and improved noise-canceling, they really are a pair of headphones you'll adore for years. We use them for commuting, working, and casual use in-between. They're that comfortable, and the 30-hour battery life won't have you irritably reaching for a recharge in the middle of a workday. Even the best wireless earbuds continue to disappoint with their batteries compared to the best wireless headphones. That, and a fully-realized soundscape with zero compromises. So yes, we like them a lot, as you can see with our detailed Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

We've regularly seen them knocked down to $278 over the last 12 months, but today's prices of $248 are something else, making this one of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals you can find. If prices do go up, though, we'd advise holding out for a return of the $278 deal, at least as it's never been far away of late.

