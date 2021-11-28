Working from home is still a reality for many worldwide, which means good lighting is necessary when on virtual work meetings. Sure, Google Meet can now automatically optimize lighting when it detects a dark environment, but it can only do so much. And if you're anything like me, you like to spend your meetings smoldering at the camera. That's why it's always a great idea to have a good mobile tripod around, especially one with a ring light attached. That way, now only can you feel more confident on Google Meet, but you can also get better selfies as well.

UBeesize is offering 20% off its mobile accessories to help you look your best, no matter the situation. Whether it's a tripod, ring light, or LED light setup, these accessories will work with any of the best Android phones. So when you're shopping around for Cyber Monday Android phone deals, be sure to pair your new phone with a tripod for better shots and a selfie ring light to upgrade your photos and videos.

Cyber Monday deals: 20% off mobile tripods

UBeesize Phone Portable and Flexible Tripod Thanks to the Bluetooth remote that works with iPhone and Android devices, this small, flexible tripod is perfect for your desk or quick group shots with your friends. You can even fold it over a bike to record your trip. $12.79 at Amazon UBeesize 12-inch Flexible Phone Tripod Stand This durable mobile tripod features a strong metal ball joint and high-density rubber-coated legs with water resistance. It can even be used as a selfie stick yet remains flexible enough for all sorts of scenarios. $19.19 at Amazon UBeesize 67-inch Phone Stand & Selfie Stick Tripod This tripod goes from big to small and back again and doubles as a selfie stick. It also includes an adapter for GoPro, making this one of the most versatile tripods you can buy. $20 at Amazon UBeesize 51-inch Adjustable Travel Tripod This travel tripod extends up to 50 inches and features a lightweight, 1lbs design, making it easy to carry around on hikes with the included travel bag. $17.59 at Amazon

Cyber Monday deals: 20% off selfie ring lights

UBeesize 10-inch Selfie Ring Light with 50-inch extendable tripod This versatile selfie ring light features a rotating phone grip, three light colors with multiple levels, and a Bluetooth remote to capture the perfect selfie on iOS and Android phones. $28.79 at Amazon UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand This selfie ring light extends up to 51-inches and features quick-flip locks to keep the tripod steady. Plus, the phone holder can move and rotate any way to get you the perfect angle. $27.19 at Amazon UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Clip On Flexible Arms This unique ring light features a clip-on design, making it easy to set up almost anywhere. It's perfect for creating TikToks, Instagram Reels, YouTube shorts, and more. $17.59 at Amazon UBeesize 10-inch LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Phone Holder This is the perfect compact selfie ring light for your desk, thanks to its small tripod design, multiple lighting modes, a various brightness options. Just plug into your computer or USB adapter and start snapping away! $17.59 at Amazon