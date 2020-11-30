If you have the patience to wait all year for a good smartphone bargain, you will be rewarded. We've already come across tons of Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartphone sales on many of our favorite smartphones of the year, but this just may be the best one we've come across to date. Today only, B&H is offering a whopper of a Cyber Monday deal on the fantastic OnePlus 8 in Interstellar Glow. Not only is this a beautiful handset, but it's packed to the gills with the highest-end specs you could ask for in a flagship Android phone.

For most of 2020, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro topped our roundups as the best Android phones available. Even though they were both more expensive than previous OnePlus flagships, they still delivered excellent build quality, top-notch specs, and streamlined software for hundreds less than competing flagships.

Where the 8 Pro was a bit of a departure from OnePlus' gameplan, the 8 fit right in line with what we'd come to expect from the company. OnePlus basically pioneered the affordable flagship category, and for most of the year, the OnePlus 8 was its standard-bearer. It offered a 90Hz refresh rate on its beautiful 6.5-inch AMOLED screen and retained our favorite physical notification slider. OnePlus also introduced several exciting new colorways, including the spectacular Interstellar Glow.

Another first for the OnePlus 8 was its built-in Amazon Alexa integration. All you have to do to use Alexa as your primary voice assistant is tweak a few settings, and you're ready to roll. This integration was an added benefit to OnePlus customers and gave the phone better exposure to North American audiences on Amazon's website.

While the OnePlus 8 now faces competition from the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Google Pixel 5, and the newer OnePlus 8T at this price point, it remains one of the best Android phones of 2020.