Best Alexa built-in phone 2022

To no one's surprise, you can also find Alexa built into certain Android phones. It makes sense since Alexa seems to be everywhere you look. Amazon's voice assistant is in speakers, displays, and even microwaves! Amazon's collection of "Alexa Built-in Phones" highlights this trusty assistant feature, and below are our favorites, including the OnePlus 9, as our top overall pick. But we also researched some additional options so you can find one of the best phones with Alexa to help you choose the right phone for your lifestyle.

Best overall: OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 5G This is the one to get Today's Best Deals $721 at Amazon Reasons to buy + 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display + Flagship performance + Stunning design + Solid rear cameras + OxygenOS is fast and feature-rich + 15W wireless charging Reasons to avoid - No expandable storage - Unlocked version doesn't have IP rating

Looking at all of the Alexa Built-in phones currently available, the one that stands out as the best overall option is the OnePlus 9. The OnePlus 9 is an incredibly capable flagship Android phone through and through, but it manages to cost a fair amount less than similar phones from Samsung and Apple.

The OnePlus 9 initially impresses with its display, a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with a stunningly smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM. You also get up to 256GB of storage, a 4,500 mAh battery, great cameras, OnePlus's excellent 65W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging.

We wish that all versions of the OnePlus 9 had an IP rating for water resistance, but unfortunately, all unlocked OnePlus 9 handsets lack it. IP rating aside, this stands out as a top-notch device that's worthy of your time and money.

Best alternative: Moto G7

Moto G7 64 GB Don't like the OnePlus 9? Check this out Today's Best Deals $300 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Build quality is great + Large and colorful display + Cameras are pretty decent + Works with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon + Alexa access is hands-free Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have NFC

If the OnePlus 9 costs a bit more than what you were hoping to spend on a new Alexa phone, we'd recommend turning your attention towards the Moto G7. It's less technically impressive in virtually every way, but it provides a reliable Android experience at an even better price.

The Moto G7 has a sleek glass design, giving it a nice premium feel despite the affordable sticker price. A 6.2-inch Full HD+ display ensures all of your apps, games, and more look sharp and colorful, and the dual 12MP + 5MP rear camera combo takes pretty good photos, all things considered.

You get a great software experience on the G7, which is now running Android 10. Motorola's software goodies are here, too, including Moto Display and Moto Actions (allowing you to chop the phone to enable its camera and twist it to launch the camera app). And, just like the OnePlus 9, the Moto G7 has hands-free Alexa support and works on all four major U.S. carriers.

We aren't so keen on the lack of NFC with the Moto G7, but it's one of the best ones out there as far as mid-range Android phones go.

Best flagship: OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G High-end goodness Today's Best Deals From $850 at Amazon Reasons to buy + 120Hz display is incredible + Super-fast 30W wireless charging + IP68 dust/water-resistant + Top-notch specs + Clean, powerful software + 3W reverse charging Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Stock tends to be limited - Might be too similar to less expensive OnePlus 8

The newer OnePlus 9 strikes a great balance of offering a flagship Android experience for a good price, but if you want a larger screen, an IP rating, and super-fast wireless charging, consider buying the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is very similar to the last-gen OnePlus 8, though it comes with a few key upgrades. Most notably is the display, which has an even smoother 120Hz refresh rate and is a bit larger at 6.7 inches. You also get upgraded cameras and a larger 4,510 mAh battery, which are all great upgrades to see. And, to tie the whole thing together, the OnePlus 8 Pro delivers 30W wired and wireless charging, along with 3W reverse wireless charging. Let's not forget the IP68 rating to protect against dust and water, either.

Inventory for the OnePlus 8 Pro does tend to be quite limited, so if you don't see any in stock when you go to buy, give it a couple of days and try again.

Best underdog: Sony Xperia 1

Sony Xperia 1 128GB Only for those who aren't on a tight budget Today's Best Deals $800 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Downright gorgeous display + Triple cameras are fantastic + Buttery performance + Long battery life + IP68 water-resistance Reasons to avoid - Lacks wireless charging - Expensive - 3,300mAh battery

Should you be in a position where money isn't an object, and you want the best Alexa built-in phones have to offer, look no further than the Sony Xperia 1. Sony phones don't get a lot of attention in the U.S., but if you have a bit of extra cash to spend, it's worth a look.

The Sony Xperia 1 has a tall 21:9 display with a large 6.5-inch size and full 4K resolution. Hands-down, this is one of the best smartphone displays you can find. It has rich colors, razor-sharp crispiness, and the aspect ratio lends itself wonderfully to watching movies.

Another big win for the Xperia 1 is its camera offering. You get a combination of three sensors, including a 12MP primary camera, 12MP telephoto camera, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. In short, photos taken with the Xperia 1 look incredible. The colors are great, the dynamic range is excellent, and it handles difficult shooting situations just fine.

Internally, the Xperia 1 is a beast. It has a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a 3,300mAh battery. The lack of wireless charging is a bummer considering how expensive the Xperia 1 is, but other than that, this is an outstanding phone from head to toe.

Best for audiophiles: LG G8

LG G8 Your ears will thank you Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $202 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sleek design + High-res OLED display + 3.5mm headphone jack with Hi-Fi Quad DAC + Flagship performance + Alexa is hands-free Reasons to avoid - Low stock - LG is bad at software updates - Only works on AT&T and T-Mobile networks

The LG G8 came and went without much fanfare when it was released in 2019, but now that some time has passed and its price has come down. As a result, it's a much more interesting option.

LG designed the G8 to be a flagship phone, and by most accounts, it holds up pretty well for today's standards. You're getting a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and an okay 3,500 mAh battery. The dual rear cameras aren't as good as what you'll get on the Xperia 1, but the G8 also costs substantially less.

Audiophiles will be especially interested in the LG G8, as it features a Hi-Fi Quad DAC with its 3.5mm headphone jack. Of course, this is a port, so many companies are keen on getting rid of, but on the G8, LG makes it one of its best features. Adding to that sentiment, the G8 has Meridian tuning, Qualcomm's aptX HD audio codec, and support for MQA.

On the Alexa side of things, the G8 boasts hands-free access, so you can talk to the virtual helper without having to lift a finger. Unfortunately, since LG left the smartphone industry, it's tough to get your hands on a fresh unit.

Best battery life: Moto G7 Power

Moto G7 Power 32 GB It refuses to die Today's Best Deals $320 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Huge 5,000 mAh battery + Dual cameras + Motorola's great software + Expandable storage + Compatible with all major carriers Reasons to avoid - Bulky, plastic design

There are many features/specs to keep in mind when buying a new phone, but above all else, battery life is one of the most important. No matter how good a phone's display, processor, or cameras are, it doesn't matter if you can't get through a full day of your normal use before needing to refuel. Enter the Moto G7 Power.

For the most part, the G7 Power is a pretty typical mid-range smartphone. It has a mid-tier processor that's fine for everyday tasks, a 6.2-inch HD+ display, and a single 12MP rear camera. What helps this phone stand out is its gigantic 5,000 mAh battery. Motorola says that's enough endurance to get through 2.5 days on just one charge, making this one of the Android battery champs. If you're frequently on the road or away from a power source, the G7 Power is a great fit.

Another massive benefit of the Moto G7 Power is that it works on all U.S. carriers. This includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and any prepaid MVNOs that also use those towers. You can also invoke Alexa at any time by double-pressing the power button, and Motorola's software experience is clean and easy to navigate.

Best with a stylus: LG Stylo 5

LG Stylo 5 Doodle the day away Today's Best Deals $160 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Built-in stylus + Well-built + Large 6.2-inch display + NFC for Google Pay + Storage can be expanded to 2TB Reasons to avoid - Only renewed versions available - LG is bad at software updates - Just one camera - Plastic back

Samsung's Galaxy Note phones are beloved by folks worldwide, mainly because of the included stylus. There's the Moto G Stylus, too, but it doesn't have Alexa built-in. So if you like the idea of a stylus-touting phone but don't have the kind of cash for a Note and Alexa built-in is a must, the LG Stylo 5 is worth a look.

As the name suggests, the Stylo 5 comes with a free stylus that can be hidden inside the phone when you aren't using it. You can use the stylus for handwriting notes, drawing pictures, or just navigating the phone in general. You get a roomy 6.2-inch display to do this, along with a good-looking Full HD+ resolution of 2160x1080.

An NFC chip is included for Google Pay, allowing you to pay at stores using the Stylo 5 for easy, contactless transactions. You won't find this on the Moto G7 or G7 Power, which is something to keep in mind if you're a big Google Pay fan. We also love that LG allows you to expand the Stylo 5's storage up to an impressive 2TB. And, for invoking Alexa, just do a quick double-press of the power button.

The presence of just one (unimpressive) 13MP camera is a downer, as is the plastic design. But the biggest bummer is that you can only find renewed versions in the market for the most part. Even so, the LG Stylo 5 stands out as an original and enticing budget option.

Bottom line

The lineup of Alexa built-in phones isn't exactly mind-blowing, but there are some great phones on there even then. Above everything else, the one we recommend the most is the OnePlus 9. Between its features, specs, and price, there's just so much to like.

It all starts with the phone's hardware, which is among the nicest on offer right now. The 120Hz AMOLED display is a joy to look at, performance is blazing-fast for all tasks, the cameras take great pictures, and battery life is top-notch. Pair that together with OxygenOS, which gives you tons of features and a clean user interface, and you end up with a fantastic package.

We don't consider the OnePlus 9 to be a "cheap" phone, but when stacked up against similar devices, it does manage to give you a nearly identical experience for less money. That's something we'll always be able to get behind, and that's what makes it our pick for the best Alexa built-in phone.

