All the way back in December of 2018, prominent leaker Ishan Agarwal tweeted out a photo from a OnePlus meeting. It showed CEO Pete Lau with what appeared to be a new radical design for a OnePlus phone. In the photo, we get a clear view of the phone in both red and white colors, but the big star of the show is the huge circular camera bump. It is very reminiscent of the old Nokia Lumia Windows phones.

At the time, we assumed it could be the new OnePlus 7 or 5G version of the phone. However, we quickly forgot about this when the real design of the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 were shown off.

Now, it appears there is a reason to get excited about this old photo again. This comes after another notable leaker, Evan Blass, replied to the months-old tweet today with a sketch that looks eerily similar, saying, "Can I play too?".

With recent rumors circulating about the OnePlus 7T launching on September 26 in India and October 10 for the U.S. and Europe, it could be the phone in question from the leaked photo. If that's so, then this photo leaked shockingly early — nearly a year before the 7T would even go on sale.

So far, we don't have much to go on for the OnePlus 7T. Even the supposed launch dates are rumors at this point. However, we do know that the phone will support 5G, as Lau confirmed that OnePlus would be releasing another 5G phone by the end of the year. It's also expected that we could see the new updated Snapdragon 855 Plus in the OnePlus 7T.