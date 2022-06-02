Forget about Prime Day, the Walmart Plus Weekend sale is going live today

Step aside Prime Day, the Walmart Plus Weekend sale is here. Starting today (June 2nd) at 2pm ET until this Sunday, June 5th, Walmart Plus members can enjoy Black Friday-level discounts on a ton of products sitewide, from vacuums and couches to laptops and smart TVs. Of course, we're more interested in those last two items, so we've gathered some of our favorite deals and shared them below for you to check out.

Not familiar with Walmart Plus? Well, it's essentially a members-only subscription service that Walmart launched back in 2020, ostensibly to compete with Amazon Prime. As with Prime, paying members get access to special deals and perks like free shipping, but unlike Prime, Walmart Plus members also get benefits like discounted fuel and same-day grocery delivery. Not to mention special offers like six free months of Spotify Premium when you first sign up. And now, with the unveiling of the Walmart Plus Weekend sale, the choice between this service and Amazon Prime is going to be tougher than ever before.

Walmart Plus Weekend sale: (opens in new tab) up to 40% off products sitewide, plus a $20 promo code for new members and access to PS5 stock

This weekend's sale includes deals like $165 off (opens in new tab) the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and a 23% discount (opens in new tab) on a Hisense 43-inch smart TV. New customers who sign up for Walmart Plus during the sales event will also get a free $20 promo code to use on their next purchase, and the retailer has officially confirmed that PS5 stock will be available to Walmart Plus members while supplies last. Of course, this is only a small sampling of everything that's going to be on sale during the first-ever Walmart Plus Weekend. You'll find more deals below, but first, here's a link to sign up.

(opens in new tab) Walmart Plus: Sign up for $12.95/month (opens in new tab) The deals this weekend are only available to Walmart Plus members. For just $12.95/month or $98/year, members will receive exclusive access to all of the deals listed below (until June 5th), plus fuel discounts and free grocery deliveries. If you sign up this weekend, Walmart will even hook you up with a $20 gift card to use on your first online purchase. You can also sign up for a free 30-day trial with zero commitment, but this weekend's deals are only available for paying members.

Best Walmart Plus Weekend deals

(opens in new tab) Gateway R7 Laptop: $499 $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab) This ultra-thin laptop is a popular choice for shoppers who want a generous 15.6-inch FHD display and plenty of RAM in a sleek, compact package. Walmart had already dropped $100 off the retail price, and now Walmart Plus members can receive an additional $50 off all weekend long.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43" 4K UHD R6E3 Roku Smart TV: $294 $198 at Walmart (opens in new tab) The Hisense R6E3 boasts a large 43-inch display, brilliant picture thanks to 4K UHD resolution, and high-tech motion rate processing that makes gaming lag a thing of the past. During the Walmart Plus Weekend sale, you can pick up one of these TVs for just $198, a considerable drop from its original retail price of $294.

(opens in new tab) Samsung A50 Soundbar: $199 $129 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Samsung has always made some pretty great soundbars, and the A50 setup is no different. Paired with a wireless subwoofer, the A50 can turn your home theater's audio into a fully immersive experience using Dolby Audio and DTS 2.0. This weekend only, you can pick up one of these audio systems for just $129.

If you don't want to pay for a monthly service like Walmart Plus or Amazon Prime, you can still find great deals if you know where to look. Check out our regularly-updated lists of the best Chromebook deals or best S22 deals to see what's available now.