Heads up: this epic Walmart deal could get you six free months of Spotify Premium
By Patrick Farmer published
Half a year of free music awaits if you join Walmart Plus today.
Walmart and streaming giant Spotify have joined forces to offer six free months of Spotify Premium, but only if you sign up for the retailer's online subscription service Walmart Plus. It works like this: sign up for a paid membership at Walmart Plus, make a Spotify account with a Premium plan, and you'll get six full months of ad-free music. That's an impressive value of $59, not to mention unhindered access to Spotify's complete library of music and podcasts.
Once the 6-month trial ends, you can keep Spotify Premium for $9.99/month or cancel the subscription with zero hassle. The streaming service has a library of over 80 million songs and highly-intelligent Discover Playlists that could help you find your next favorite band. You can also create your own playlists to share with friends and download songs for offline enjoyment.
Having a Walmart Plus account has its advantages too. Members get discounted prescription medication, free delivery from nearby Walmart stores, and early access to certain restock events (such as the occasional PS5 restock). Think of it like Amazon Prime without video streaming and with a brick-and-mortar presence.
How to get six months of Spotify Premium for free
Six FREE months of Spotify Premium with a paid Walmart Plus membership
Sign up for a Walmart Plus membership ($12.95/month or $98/year) and you'll get six full months of music from Spotify Premium at zero cost to you. The streaming giant has a library of over 80 million songs and countless podcasts, in addition to features like Discover Weekly playlists, zero ads, and unlimited skips.
Not enjoying Spotify Premium at the end of six months? Simply cancel your account, no hassle involved.
If you're new to Spotify and you'd like to know more about the service before taking advantage of this deal, go check out our complete Spotify guide or see how the app stands up against competitors in our roundup of the best music streaming services.
Patrick (he/him) is a Deals and Commerce Writer at Android Central. In his past life as a freelancer, he covered everything from book reviews to buying guides, and now he's finally settled down with the goal of saving you money. When he's not writing, Patrick is probably hiking the Colorado wilderness, sipping on craft beer, or hanging out with his polydactyl cat.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.