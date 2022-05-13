Heads up: this epic Walmart deal could get you six free months of Spotify Premium

Walmart and streaming giant Spotify have joined forces to offer six free months of Spotify Premium, but only if you sign up for the retailer's online subscription service Walmart Plus. It works like this: sign up for a paid membership at Walmart Plus, make a Spotify account with a Premium plan, and you'll get six full months of ad-free music. That's an impressive value of $59, not to mention unhindered access to Spotify's complete library of music and podcasts.

Once the 6-month trial ends, you can keep Spotify Premium for $9.99/month or cancel the subscription with zero hassle. The streaming service has a library of over 80 million songs and highly-intelligent Discover Playlists that could help you find your next favorite band. You can also create your own playlists to share with friends and download songs for offline enjoyment.

Having a Walmart Plus account has its advantages too. Members get discounted prescription medication, free delivery from nearby Walmart stores, and early access to certain restock events (such as the occasional PS5 restock). Think of it like Amazon Prime without video streaming and with a brick-and-mortar presence.

How to get six months of Spotify Premium for free

If you're new to Spotify and you'd like to know more about the service before taking advantage of this deal, go check out our complete Spotify guide or see how the app stands up against competitors in our roundup of the best music streaming services.