Epic Best Buy sale — save up to $500 on Lenovo laptops

We see a lot of great Best Buy sales around here, but the current promotion has stopped us in our tracks. Until June 12th, over a dozen Lenovo Yoga laptops are seeing serious price cuts if you buy through the Best Buy website, with savings of up to $500 up for grabs. These are straight discounts too, no promo codes or special eligibility required. We'll share a few of our favorite deals at the bottom of this page, but we recommend checking out the entire sale before making any final decisions (link below).

Lenovo's Yoga series of laptops are sleek and portable, yet powerful enough to handle nearly any task. Each 2-in-1 laptop comes complete with a convertible design that lets you transform your laptop into a tablet in seconds, and many models also feature a touchscreen and Amazon Alexa-compatibility. Yoga laptops usually aren't cheap, so any deals that put a dent in the price tag are worth checking out if you're in the market for one. For instance, the 14-inch Yoga 7i, which usually retails for $1,079, is currently $250 off (opens in new tab) at Best Buy, bringing it down to the more-reasonable price of $829.99.

You'll find a link to that deal and a few others below, plus we'll share some specs for each laptop we choose so you can find the Lenovo device that's right for you. If you go through this list and decide you need something simpler, our guide to the best Chromebook deals is worth checking out.

Best Lenovo laptop deals at Best Buy

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop: $1,129.99 $829.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Boasting a generous 15.6-inch touchscreen display and a 512GB solid state drive, this Yoga 7i laptop offers the perfect balance of versatility and elegant design. Best Buy is currently dropping $300 off the retail price of the laptop, placing it comfortably below the $1,000 mark.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" Touchscreen Laptop: $1,749.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The newest generation of Yoga laptops to hit store shelves, the 9i features a beautiful OLED touchscreen and a Dolby Atmos audio system that provides rich, immersive sound, even when you're in tablet mode. Until the sale ends on June 12th, Best Buy is slashing $500 off the laptop's retail price of $1,749.99.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga C740 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop: $949.99 $807.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Yoga C740 may be a few years old, but it's still a solid everyday device with enough power to handle almost any task you throw at it. Currently $142 off at Best Buy, this 15.6-inch laptop boasts 8GB of RAM, UHD graphics, and a built-in fingerprint reader for an added level of security.

(opens in new tab) Refurbished Lenovo Yoga C940 14" Laptop: $1,299.99 $818.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Lenovo Best Buy sale also features a number of newly refurbished laptops, such as this 14-inch Yoga C940. Tested and certified to be in like-new condition by Geek Squad, the C940 boasts a 512GB solid state drive, full HD touchscreen, and up to 17.8 hours of battery life. Right now, the renewed laptop is over $480 off and one of the best deals of the bunch.

Best Buy isn't the only retailer offering great deals on laptops this weekend. Active until Sunday evening (June 5th), the first-ever Walmart Plus Weekend sale features loads of hefty discounts on laptops and other tech, such as tablets and smart TVs.